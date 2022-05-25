Volkswagen sponsors Anghami’s Auto Car Mode as the mobility partner

The 12-month partnership will see a Volkswagen branded “pop-up” which users can follow to activate the feature

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Volkswagen Middle East partners with Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Arab world, to promote safe driving through Anghami’s Auto Car Mode, a unique User Interface (UI).

According to research by Anghami, over 60 million songs are listened to by people while driving each month. To ensure drivers remain safe on the road while using the music platform, Anghami’s Auto Car Mode UI makes buttons bigger and clearer resulting in less distractions for people while driving. Volkswagen will be the exclusive mobility partner and sponsor for the Auto Car Mode.

The collaboration between the two brands comes after the successful campaign by Volkswagen in 2021, where the brands created a calming playlist to promote safer driving.

Commenting on the new feature, Elie Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Anghami said, “'Driving is a daily routine for many of us, and our users, and to ensure our audience remains safe while driving, we have launched the Auto Car Mode feature, which Volkswagen has partnered with. The feature makes a few changes to the interface bringing larger buttons that are easier to tap on while drivers are busy looking at the road.”

“Safety is and will always be a top priority for Volkswagen. As an automotive brand it is our responsibility to make drivers aware of the importance of safe driving by helping them adopt safer habits. We are pleased to partner with Anghami’s Auto Car Mode feature as we strive to achieve safer roads in the Middle East,” added Anja Petrovski, Marketing & PR Director of Volkswagen Middle East.

The Auto Car Mode is a year-long partnership between Anghami and Volkswagen. As part of the partnership, Volkswagen will have ‘Brought to you by’ advertisements on the Anghami platform, encouraging users to apply the setting and will curate multiple playlists for calm driving throughout the year.

-Ends-

Media contact

Volkswagen Communications

Brett Jones

Public Relation and Communications Manager

brett.jones@volkswagen.avme.ae

Zeina Al Hasan

Public Relation and Communications Officer

extern.zeina.alhasan@volkswagen.avme.ae

More at: Volkswagen-me.com/en/news.html

About Volkswagen Middle East:

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at more than 30 locations in 13 countries. In 2021, Volkswagen delivered around 4.9 million vehicles. These include bestsellers such as the Polo, T-Roc, Golf, Tiguan or Passat as well as the successful all-electric models ID.3 and ID.4. Last year, the company handed over more than 260,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) to customers worldwide, more than ever before. Around 184,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. In addition, there are more than 10,000 trading companies and service partners with 86,000 employees. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into a software-oriented mobility provider.

About Anghami:

Anghami is the leading music platform in the MENA region with more than 70 million songs to search from, stream, download and share. The unlimited, on-the-go music streaming service enables users to discover new music, share tracks in real-time through social networks and download content for offline play. The company’s mission is to pioneer an ecosystem for the production and distribution of music in the Arab world, connecting artists, fans and emerging talents around music. Anghami features licensed content from leading Arab and international labels. Founded in 2012 by Eddy Maroun and Elie Habib, a team of music and tech fanatics, Anghami is a company with affiliates and offices in Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh.