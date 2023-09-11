Today, Qatar Tourism launches its newest initiative, ‘Voices of Qatar,’ which celebrates local talents and their impact on Qatar’s past, present, and future. Through filmed interviews and personal narratives, the latest series of videos offer visitors a fresh and unique perspective on Qatar – its heritage and its contemporary culture.

From master chefs to innovators, artists to sports champions, Voices of Qatar goes behind the scenes with cultural changemakers whose stories on challenges faced, triumphs won and changes made will surely inspire travellers to visit Qatar and experience the waves of their impact.

Cultural changemakers that audiences will be able to watch and hear from, include:

Tania Al Majid, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs, National Museum of Qatar

Chef Noof Al Marri, Master of the Desert Rose Café, National Museum of Qatar

Amal Al Shammari, Director, Embrace Doha

Shaima Sherif, Managing Director, Embrace Doha

Mohammed Al Sada, Pearl Diver

Khalifa Al Haroon, Founder, I Love Qatar

Maryam Al-Homaid, Artist & Designer

Yousef Ahmad, Artist

Mubarak Al-Malik, Street Artist

Chef Edgar Hurtado, Executive Chef at Curiosa by Jean-Georges, Four Seasons Hotel

Nasser Al-Attiya, Rally Champion

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director, Earthna

Nada Al-Sulaiti, Founder and designer, Hairaat

Ghanim Al-Sulaiti, Vegan guru and eco entrepreneur

Children and young explorers

Available on the Visit Qatar YouTube channel, the latest initiative comes on the heels of Qatar’s impressive achievement of welcoming more visitors in the first eight months of 2023 than in all of 2022, a true reflection of Qatar’s ability to sustain positive momentum well beyond the FIFA World CupTM tournament.

Since the start of the year, Qatar Tourism has launched numerous events and festivals, encouraging travellers to visit Qatar. Looking ahead, Qatar Tourism is gearing up to host the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar in October, which promises to be a fully immersive celebration of automotive excellence across the country.

-Ends-

