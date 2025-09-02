VodafonePay, Vodafone Türkiye subsidiary, in collaboration with H3M Analytics and leveraging LSEG Risk Intelligence’s World-Check data, raises the bar for compliance risk management with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence-based sanctions screening solutions.

The innovative implementation of H3M’s Sanction Miner module at VodafonePay marks a significant advancement in compliance technology, combining powerful AI capabilities and comprehensive data provided by World-Check. Sanction Miner delivers robust, precise, and automated sanctions screening across onboarding, ongoing full screening, and delta screening for VodafonePay’s customer base.

Sanction Miner provides VodafonePay:

Comprehensive daily monitoring against all major global and local sanctions lists, integrated seamlessly with World-Check.

Real-time and delta screening modes to immediately capture updates in sanctions lists and customer data changes.

Advanced risk scoring powered by H3M’s proprietary AI algorithms and ensuring superior precision and lower false positives.

"The ever-changing sanctions landscape presents significant challenges for financial institutions," said Tolga Kurt Ph.D., Managing Partner at H3M Analytics. "With Sanction Miner, we empower VodafonePay to efficiently navigate these challenges, achieve outstanding compliance accuracy, and proactively manage sanctions risk."

World-Check data is unparalleled in scope and accuracy, continuously monitored by over 500 analysts across over 200 countries and territories , ensuring comprehensive coverage of explicit, implicit, narrative, and sectoral sanctions. This strategic integration helps VodafonePay confidently meet its regulatory obligations.

"Our collaboration with VodafonePay and LSEG Risk Intelligence exemplifies how advanced technology, expert data, and dedicated compliance practices come together to deliver exceptional results," added Tolga Kurt Ph.D.

Kristina Isert, Global Head of Sales at LSEG Risk Intelligence, said:

“We’re proud to support VodafonePay in strengthening its compliance framework with trusted, accurate data. This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping financial institutions meet regulatory demands through advanced technology and high-integrity data. It’s a strong example of how AI and intelligence-led screening can deliver meaningful results in today’s complex compliance landscape.”

About VodafonePay:

Founded in 2015 as a Vodafone Turkey subsidiary, Vodafone Elektronik Para ve Ödeme Hizmetleri A.Ş. operates as a licensed electronic money institution authorized by Türkiye’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK). VodafonePay delivers innovative payment solutions, focusing on maintaining robust compliance and regulatory adherence.

About LSEG Risk Intelligence:

LSEG Risk Intelligence provides a suite of solutions to help organisations efficiently navigate risks, limit reputational damage, reduce fraud and comply with legal and regulatory obligations around the globe. From screening solutions through World-Check, to detailed background checks on any entity or individual through due diligence reports, and innovative identity verification and account verification services – organisations can trust LSEG Risk Intelligence to help them manage their risk, so they can operate more efficiently, more effectively and more confidently. To learn more, visit www.lseg.com/risk-intelligence.

About H3M Analytics:

H3M Analytics is a global leader in AI-driven compliance solutions, offering advanced financial crime prevention tools. The company’s flagship KROTON platform, including the Sanction Miner module, employs sophisticated AI techniques to transform compliance processes, enhancing precision, efficiency, and effectiveness in AML, sanctions screening, and risk management.