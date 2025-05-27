Muscat: Vodafone Oman has marked a powerful new chapter in its growth journey, with one million users now connected to its 5G network. The network is now among the most widely adopted in the country, delivering advanced connectivity experiences to individuals, households, and businesses alike.

This achievement is more than about network availability. It reinforces the trust of a growing customer base in Vodafone’s ability to deliver fast, reliable, and future-ready digital services. Purpose-built from the ground up, the company’s fully independent 5G network now serves as a core enabler of how its customers across Oman live, work, and connect in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Earlier in the year, Vodafone Oman had announced setting another benchmark in the Sultanate’s telecommunications sector by completing the fastest 5G network rollout in the country’s history. With over 2,572 5G sites deployed in less than 3 years, the digital operator achieved over 98% population coverage, significantly ahead of its original license obligation. This extensive rollout underscored Vodafone’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and accelerating Oman’s digital transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman, said: “Reaching one million customers is a proud moment, not just because of the number, but because of what it represents; the trust of those who have chosen to connect through us. Our mission was never just to launch a network; it was to build something that grows with Oman’s ambitions and supports its people, every step of the way.”

He added: “This milestone validates our strategy, keeping everything simple, fast, and customer-focused, reaffirming our belief that digital infrastructure must serve people first.”

As Vodafone Oman moves forward, the journey is no longer about building a network, but rather about unlocking its full capability to deliver an exceptional customer experience. The company is now expanding the role of its 5G infrastructure to power enterprise transformation, accelerate youth innovation, and contribute to a more connected, competitive Oman.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.