Muscat - Vodafone Oman has launched the Sultanate’s first PKI-enabled eSIMs, making advanced mobile authentication available on digital SIM technology for the first time. This move ensures that customers using eSIM-ready devices can continue to access essential government, banking, and healthcare services securely and without disruption.

Until now, PKI, the security standard that underpins authentication, was only available on physical SIMs. As more devices from Apple, Samsung, Huawei and others move to eSIM as default, this created a gap between customer demand for eSIM and the security required to access national services. Vodafone Oman is the first to close that gap, extending PKI to eSIMs and aligning security with the way people now connect.

Mohamed Al Hakmani, Head of Product Management at Vodafone Oman, said: “As the industry accelerates toward eSIM-only devices, PKI remains the foundation of secure authentication in Oman. By enabling PKI on eSIMs, Vodafone Oman is removing the barriers between innovation and security, allowing customers to adopt the latest devices while maintaining full access to services that require trusted authentication. This is about making eSIM adoption future-ready and fully secure.”

For customers, PKI-enabled eSIMs bring together the convenience of the latest smartphones with the security needed for everyday services. For institutions, they ensure national PKI standards remain intact, giving ministries, banks, and enterprises the confidence to support eSIM users as the market evolves. Customers can upgrade through the My Vodafone App or by visiting any Vodafone store.

