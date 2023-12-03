Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman has signed a first-of-its-kind long-term partnership with Al Seeb club as the ‘Official Sponsor’ of its first football team. The coming together of the two powerhouse-brands will aim to leverage the inherent synergies between football and telecom to generate even greater value for the much-loved game, creating stronger community connections, impactful initiatives, and opportunities for skills-development.

Following the signing, Eng. Bader Al Zidi said, "Vodafone and Al Seeb Club are united by a shared love for football, echoing a passion that resonates across the country. This sponsorship isn't just about supporting a club; it's about doing things differently and breaking new ground. We're pioneers, the first private company to back a football club in Oman, setting a trail for others to follow, changing the game in the process.”

Youssef Al Wahaibi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directorsof Al Seeb Football Club expressed the appreciation of the Club for Vodafone’s commitment and trust. He said, “This agreement does not only serve Al Seeb Club, but also has the best interest of Al Seeb community at heart. In addition to sponsoring the first football team, we are looking forward to what it will provide our Seebawi fans and will work alongside our partners to ensure a positive impact on Oman’s sports and football.”

Known as the ‘Emperor’ amongst fans, Al Seeb FC is a beacon of football excellence holding to its name several Sultan Qaboos Cup and Omani League championship winnings, in addition to being the first club in Oman to bring home the AFC Cup in 2022.

As the official sponsor, Vodafone will work hand-in-hand with Al Seeb Club management to deepen the connection with ‘Seebawi’ fans through a variety of exclusive fan engagement initiatives. From meet-and-greets to digital activations, these initiatives will enhance the overall fan experience and further solidify the partnership's impact.

Beyond immediate benefits for the club, the players and fans, Vodafone's strategic sponsorship will contribute significantly to the growth of Al Seeb Club and football in Oman. On the horizon are player and coaching development activations, training facility upgrades as well as international exposure support for the club and Oman.

The partnership Al Seeb Football Club is the one of several impactful social initiatives on the company’s horizon. In collaboration with its strategic partners, Vodafone aims to harness technology to bring together individuals, organisations and entities as one, enabling growth and development beyond the telecom industry in Oman.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

For more information please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com