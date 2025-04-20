Muscat – Vodafone Oman has signed a strategic partnership with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to advance research and innovation that will contribute to Oman’s digital economy. As part of the agreement, the company will launch a Vodafone Innovation Award to recognise and encourage technological breakthroughs that solve real-world challenges. In addition, Vodafone Oman will sponsor a PhD scholarship in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Digitisation, reinforcing its commitment to supporting academic research that strengthens Oman’s position in emerging technologies.

"Innovation is not just about technology. It’s about people, ideas, and the right environment to turn potential into impact,” said Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman. “Our partnership with Sultan Qaboos University is a step towards building that environment, one where academic research meets industry expertise to create meaningful advancements. The Vodafone Innovation Award and the PhD sponsorship are designed to accelerate research in AI and emerging technologies, equipping the next generation with the knowledge and know-how needed to drive Oman’s digital transformation."

The agreement underscores the growing role of industry-academia partnerships in driving technological progress and aligning research with market needs. As AI and digital transformation become central to economic growth, bridging academia and industry has become key to building a workforce equipped for the demands of a data-driven economy. According to global research, AI and automation are expected to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with the Middle East positioned as a growing hub for AI-driven innovation. Oman’s investment in digital capabilities is part of a broader strategy to leverage these advancements for economic diversification in line with Vision 2040, which places digital transformation, knowledge-based industries, and innovation at the core of the nation’s future development.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.