Muscat, Oman: Following its partnership with ABT Group (Oman Phone) last month, Vodafone witnessed the new opening of the Oman Phone branch in Salalah. The signing ceremony was conducted on August 1, between Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone and Jassim Al Balushi, Chairman of ABT Group. This step is part of the Oman Phone store expansion plans that will also serve as retail outlets for Vodafone’s products and services.

Highlighting the importance of the newly opened branch, Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone stated, “We continue in our endeavours to leverage the resources from local companies that have a strong foundation within Oman to achieve our objectives to transform the face of the local telecommunications industry. We believe that this new outlet in the Governorate of Dhofar will support our efforts to increase our reach to wider segments within the Sultanate. Together with ABT Group, we look forward to playing an integral role in contributing toward the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 through the enrichment of in-country value to bring about a better and brighter future for the nation and all its people. Vodafone’s products and services continue to be available via our Experience Hub in the Mall of Oman, in addition to the large network of e-stores and certified dealers across the country”

Jassim Al Balushi, Chairman of ABT Group added, “We are once again delighted to expand on our partnership with Vodafone to deliver only the highest quality products and services to our customers in Salalah. Following the highly acclaimed opening at our recent outlet in Barka, we believe that our new branch will also follow suit, allowing customers to benefit from Vodafone’s advanced technology and world-class experience.”

Established at the beginning of 1999, ABT Group is a professionally managed retail, wholesale, trading and distribution company in the Sultanate of Oman. Under its umbrella, Oman phone was established with 34 retail outlets and micro distributors with an extensive reach across the country, each catered toward meeting the needs of end consumers.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/