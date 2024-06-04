This introduction is the first triple-band radio live on 1800MHz, 2100MHz FDD and 2600MHz TDD bands.

Ericsson Radio 4466 reduces tower load and deployment time while also contributing to sustainability efforts through lower energy consumption.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Vodafone Egypt today announced the modernization and capacity expansion of Vodafone Egypt’s mobile network with the introduction of Ericsson’s triple-band radio, supporting Time Division Duplex (TDD) and Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) spectrum.

Radio 4466, an Ericsson Radio System product, supports Vodafone Egypt to simultaneously enable 2G, 3G, 4G as well as 5G across 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2600MHz spectrum layers with a single unit, lessening the number of equipment normally required. This introduction marks the first triple-band radio live on 1800MHz, 2100MHz FDD and 2600MHz TDD bands.

By consolidating three bands into the same radio, this optimized product enhances network performance while also contributing to a more sustainable network by lowering Vodafone Egypt’s network’s overall energy consumption by up to 15 percent and reducing site footprint and time to deployment. This innovative approach aims to enhance user experience, boost capacity, and pave the way for 5G readiness.

Catalin Buliga, Technology Director Vodafone Egypt, says: “We relentlessly work with all our technology partners to continuously enhance our mobile network leadership and provide world class mobile service quality to our customers. This new triple-band radio unit from Ericsson gives us better cost, faster deployment of 4G/5G services, less energy consumption for our mobile network and less tower load.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Through advanced optimization algorithms and intelligent resource allocation, we can unlock new levels of efficiency, ensuring that every bit of bandwidth is utilized to its fullest potential. As we embrace energy-efficient solutions and reduce our carbon footprint, we are not only enhancing connectivity but also championing environmental stewardship. Together, Vodafone Egypt and Ericsson are blazing a trail towards a brighter, more connected, and environmentally conscious future for Egypt.”

Ericsson’s partnership with Vodafone Egypt underscores Ericsson’s longstanding presence and commitment to Egypt. With more than 125 years of success in Egypt, Ericsson remains dedicated to expanding its operations and driving technological innovation in the country.

