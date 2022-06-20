DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIWELL, the Middle East's first truly holistic wellbeing and employee engagement platform was introduced today at HRSE KSA, the region's leading HR Summit and Expo. The official wellbeing partner of HRSE KSA, VIWELL was announced to the Saudi market by founder and CEO Muhammed Husary who will be presenting a keynote panel and hosting a Wellbeing Lounge.

As a wellbeing and employee engagement platform, VIWELL will focus on improving the performance of people whilst delivering engagement and growth for organisations. The platform serves as a single wellbeing solution by providing holistic, in person and technology driven experiences, recognition and reward programmes customised to organisational needs. VIWELL provides a 'whole person' guided and balanced approach to employee wellbeing by focusing on six pillars: emotional, physical, social, financial, nutritional, and professional.

Mohammed Husary, Founder and CEO, said, "It is incredibly exciting to introduce VIWELL at the region's leading HR Summit and Expo, HRSE KSA. By introducing VIWELL here, to senior HR and business leaders, my vision is to revolutionise organisational culture by making employee wellbeing a strategic priority at every organization in the Middle East. With VIWELL we can empower HR leaders to support employees in living their best lives to positively impact productivity and organizational success."

VIWELL's Wellbeing Lounge will welcome all HR and business delegates over the span of two days at HRSE KSA to connect with wellbeing leads and health experts from VIWELL. Additionally, the Wellbeing Lounge will provide all delegates with access to knowledge on wellbeing programming and development at the workplace through a series of engaging talks and interactive content based on the six wellbeing pillars.

VIWELL will be launched initially in KSA and UAE this year and will be available in both Arabic and English languages.

About VIWELL

VIWELL is a wellbeing and employee engagement platform focused on improving health and wellness whilst delivering elevated performance and growth for organisations. The VIWELL platform serves as a single wellbeing solution by providing holistic, in person and technology driven experiences, recognition and rewards programmes customized to organisational needs. VIWELL provides a 'whole person' guided and balanced approach to employee wellbeing by focusing on six pillars: Emotional, physical, social, financial, nutritional, and professional. By providing employers with real time insights and data through smart dashboards and reports, wellbeing programmes can be tracked and customised towards employee needs. Headquartered in Dubai and founded by Mohammed Husary in 2022, VIWELL will launch in KSA and UAE initially. VIWELL aims to be the leading employee wellbeing provider in the Middle East by partnering with organisations to ensure employee wellbeing is a strategic business priority.

