Dragon City Bahrain, the kingdom’s largest wholesale and retail shopping centre in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the opening of the first branch of Vivo Mobile, a leading Chinese mobile phone company. This opening marks a significant milestone for both Dragon City Bahrain and Vivo Mobile, one of the most innovative companies in the mobile phone manufacturing industry.

The Vivo Mobile store will showcase a comprehensive range of mobile phones from Vivo’s flagship X, V, and Y series, along with a variety of mobile phone accessories, making it a one-stop shop for customers’ tech needs. Vivo phones are distinguished by their combination of modern design and advanced technology, offering innovative features such as high-resolution cameras, fast charging and superior performance—making them an ideal choice for users in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The move comes as part of Vivo Mobile’s strategy to expand in the Middle East region, as the company aims to meet the needs of the local market and strengthen its presence among consumers.

On this occasion, a spokesperson from Dragon City Bahrain stated: “We are excited to host the first Vivo Mobile branch in the Kingdom, as this represents a valuable addition to our shopping experience. We always strive to provide the best brands to our visitors, and this opening reflects our continuous efforts to enhance the diversity of options available.”

“We believe that the presence of Vivo Mobile in Dragon City Bahrain will provide customers with the opportunity to benefit from the latest technologies and innovations in the world of mobile phones, enriching the overall shopping experience,” he added.

On his part, Mr. Jack Jian from Vivo Mobile, expressed his enthusiasm about the opening of the new branch, stating: “This store represents a new beginning for us in Bahrain, as we are committed to providing the latest technologies and innovations to our customers. The store will reflect Vivo’s commitment to offering an exceptional experience, complete with excellent tech support services, ensuring that customers receive the best possible service.”

He added: “Vivo customers can enjoy peace of mind with on-site warranty and after-sales service for all products purchased from the store. I invite all customers to visit our store at Dragon City Bahrain and explore a world of excellence.”

