Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Vivium Holding, a progressive single family office announces a strategic distribution agreement with Kettal, the renowned Spanish outdoor furniture brand driven by design and innovation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vivium Holding will exclusively distribute Kettal's premium outdoor furniture collections across the UAE. Kettal will fall under Vivium Living, the Holding's specialised division, dedicated to luxury furniture and design, bringing the finest high-end global brands to the region.

The partnership aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-quality furnishings in the region, enhancing Vivium’s position as a curator of top-tier design and living solutions. The highly anticipated flagship store, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2024, will further demonstrate a commitment to bringing exceptional outdoor living experiences to discerning customers in the UAE. With Vivium’s distinctive mission to invest in talent, ideas, and build brands, to leave a meaningful, generational impact, this collaboration marks an important milestone for the Holding while simultaneously expanding Kettal's presence into the region.

Elie Khouri, Founder and CEO of Vivium Holding, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating "We are thrilled to join forces with Kettal and introduce their exceptional outdoor furniture collections to the UAE market. This strategic collaboration perfectly aligns with our core values of quality, design, and craftsmanship. Through this partnership, we aim to redefine luxury outdoor living by offering timeless furniture pieces that cater to the refined tastes of customers in the region."

Established in 1966 in Spain, Kettal collaborates with internationally acclaimed

Designers such as Patricia Urquiola, Rodolfo Dordoni, Bouroullec brothers, Jasper Morrison, Doshi Levien, Konstantin Grcic, Naoto Fukasawa, Vincent van Duysen, and lately Antonio Citterio, creating functional and expressive products that meet the needs of modern living through a perfect blend of creativity and personalization. The company's commitment to scientific research and technological advancements is at the heart of Kettal’s corporate philosophy.

With a global presence, and operating in over 80 countries, Kettal's diverse portfolio of outdoor furniture offers meticulously crafted pieces designed to seamlessly integrate with various architectural styles and outdoor environments. With a strong focus on

sustainability and the use of premium materials, Kettal's collection offers a harmonious blend of durability, comfort, and unparalleled style.

Alex Alorda, Vice President of Kettal, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "With Vivium Holding's wealth of knowledge in passion investments and luxury craftsmanship and Kettal's dedication to design excellence, we are poised for success in meeting the unique demands of the UAE's luxury living market."

Together, Vivium Holding and Kettal aim to reshape the landscape of outdoor living in the UAE, providing customers with exceptional design solutions that combine artistry, functionality, and unmatched quality.

About Vivium Holding

Vivum Holding is a first-generation, progressive Single Family Office, founded by Elie Khouri in 2017, with a focus on alternative investing. The company is headquartered in ICD Brookfield, located in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Vivium Holding’s mission is to “invest in talent, ideas, and build brands, to leave a meaningful generational impact”.

The company’s distinctive investment philosophy, global network and diverse interests shaped the company’s portfolio of curated investments in the areas of luxury residential and hospitality, technology and passion investments including art and design.

For more information, please visit www.viviumholding.com

About Kettal

Kettal is a specialized outdoor furniture designer and manufacturer founded in Barcelona by Mr. Manuel Alorda in 1966.

Kettal’s mission is to create outdoor furniture that is timeless and contemporary, combining creativity, personality, innovation, and modern production methods.

It creates versatile and timeless furniture designed by some of the most popular names in the international design scene such as Patricia Urquiola, Rodolfo Dordoni, Vincent van Duysen, and Antonio Citterio. The high-quality products they offer today are the result of their commitment to functionality, innovation, sustainability and aesthetics.

For more information, please visit www.kettal.com

Media Contact:

Daisy Priestley

House of Comms

viviumholding@houseofcomms.com