Dubai, UAE – Vitalls, the health companion app that debuted on Android during GITEX 2024, is now officially available on the Apple iOS App Store. Following the success of its Android beta program, Vitalls is expanding its reach, bringing a secure and user-friendly health management platform to iPhone users.

The launch coincided with Arab Health Dubai 2025, where Vitalls garnered significant interest from healthcare professionals and providers. Visitors at the booth explored how Vitalls simplifies health management by securely organizing, storing, and sharing health records.

The positive feedback has further fueled the Vitalls team's commitment to providing a Secure Health portal for safely organizing and protecting health records, an intuitive interface for effortless navigation, Vitalls Intelligence (VI) for advanced record digitization and analysis, and seamless sharing features to manage document access with healthcare providers.

Mehdi Bouchenak, Founder of Vitalls, commented, “Vitalls was designed to empower individuals by giving them full control over their health records in a secure and accessible way. By simplifying health management, we enable users to stay informed, make better healthcare decisions, and seamlessly share their data when needed, ensuring a more connected and efficient healthcare experience.”

About Vitalls

Vitalls is a secure, AI-powered platform designed to organize health records, enhance data protection, and ensure continuity of care. Developed by Synexty and backed by DeepMinds, Vitalls aims to empower users to make informed decisions and improve their healthcare journey.