Dubai, UAE – Vitalls, the digital health passport platform, and MSH MENA, a global leader in international health insurance administration services, today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore and deploy an innovative solution focused on continuity of care for globally mobile citizens. The signing took place during the Expand North Star event in Dubai.

The strategic MoU signals a shared commitment to transforming how expats, international families, and global enterprises manage their health journey. By enabling secure, compliant, and efficient coordination of verified health information with world-class international health coverage, the partners intend to create a new era of health across borders.

The integrated solution will leverage:

Vitalls' Digital Health Passport: A secure, user-controlled health vault for encrypted health data, that can be seamlessly accessed anywhere, anytime.

MSH MENA Infrastructure: As a Third Party Administrator (TPA) in health insurance administration and related support services.

Empowering Global Mobility through Digital Health Administration & Coordinated Coverage

This collaboration directly addresses the complex challenges of managing health information and insurance administration across borders. It will empower users with a secure and compliant tool designed to improve access to and coordination of their verified health information, supporting continuity of care wherever they are.

Focus on Innovative Products and Integrated Features

The partnership will focus on developing next-generation digital solutions that blend insurance administration and health management into a single, seamless user experience, including:

Smart Travel Support: An innovative digital service concept designed to enhance the administration of travel-related health coverage and streamline claims coordination through secure, consent-based location features. It will also facilitate access to specialized coverage options, such as region-based plans, offered by licensed insurance partners, within the platform.

Founder of Vitalls, Mehdi Bouchenak, commented, "This MoU with MSH MENA is the first step toward a potential partnership aimed at improving the administration and coordination of cross-border health emergency services. By enabling secure and compliant management of verified health information with international health insurance administration solutions, we are not just simplifying health management for expats—we are fundamentally enhancing their safety and peace of mind worldwide.”

Mohamed Lamine DJETTANE, Director Business Development MENA, commented, "This agreement formalizes our commitment to explore integrating Vitalls’ verified digital health platform into our services. Our goal is rooted in collaboration, not disruption, as we strengthen our ability to deliver the most user-centric and technologically advanced international health administration solutions, supporting our mutual clients with seamless coordination, UAE-supported coverage and peace of mind globally."

About Vitalls

Vitalls is a UAE-founded AI-powered digital health passport, redefining how individuals access, carry, and share their health information globally. Operating at a Privacy-First principle, Vitalls implements encryption that goes beyond typical bank-level standards, ensuring user data is protected with the highest level of trust and confidence, while bridging the gap between scattered health records and the need for secure, portable health data that moves as freely as people do.

About MSH MENA

MSH MENA, a leading provider of health and life insurance solutions in the Middle East and North Africa, is part of MSH International, a global leader in designing, managing, and administering international health and life insurance solutions for globally mobile citizens, including individuals, employees of multinational companies, and international organizations.

Serving over 10,000 corporate clients and more than 3 million insured members worldwide, MSH International operates a medical network of 1.9 million healthcare providers across the globe. The group is recognized for its innovative, client-centric healthcare solutions, including chronic disease management programs, a global direct billing network, and wellness and preventive care initiatives.

With a strong presence across the GCC, North Africa, and beyond, MSH MENA is committed to making high-quality healthcare more accessible while ensuring a seamless and comprehensive experience for all its members.