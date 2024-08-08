Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Vistage, a leading global provider of executive coaching services, announced the launch of its fifth group in Dubai, led by seasoned executive and leadership expert, Marisa Kamall. This expansion reinforces Vistage’s dedication to fostering leadership excellence in the Middle East and strengthens its global network of over 45,000 members across 35 countries.

Marisa Kamall: A Wealth of Experience for Dubai Leaders

Marisa brings over two decades of executive experience across diverse regions, specialising in leadership development, diversity, and inclusion (DE&I), and change management. Her impressive career includes a distinguished tenure as a Managing Director at an FTSE 100 company, where she successfully navigated the challenges of corporations managing multimillion-dollar P&Ls, led large teams across various jurisdictions. This firsthand experience at the C-suite level equips Marisa with invaluable insights into the challenges and strategies for success at the highest levels.

Sharing her excitement about the new responsibility, Marisa Kamall, New Chair of Vistage, said, "I am honored and excited to lead this new Vistage group in Dubai. My goal is to empower executives and business leaders to achieve authentic success. Together, we will create a supportive and dynamic environment where members can thrive, overcome challenges, and drive meaningful change within their organisations."

Speaking about the new addition to the leadership team, Nathan Farrugia, Managing Director of Vistage, expressed, "Marisa’s exceptional experience and dedication to leadership, diversity, and inclusion align perfectly with Vistage's mission. We are confident that Marisa's guidance will be instrumental in our members’ success, helping them to excel and make a significant impact in their organizations and the broader community."

Unparalleled Executive Coaching and Global Network Benefits

Vistage is renowned for providing unparalleled executive coaching and mentorship delivered by seasoned leaders. Its expansive global network connects leaders in diverse industries and cultures, offering exclusive access to innovative business tools and strategies. Members of Vistage consistently outperform their peers, a testament to the effectiveness of the organisation’s coaching approach.

The company invites CEOs and business owners to elevate their leadership journey to discover the advantages of membership that offers access to a global network of experienced leaders and a wealth of resources essential for success in today’s competitive landscape.

More About Marisa Kamall, please visit: https://vistage.ae/vistage-chair/meet-our-chairs/

-Ends-

About Vistage:

Vistage Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in executive coaching, empowering CEOs and business leaders for 65 years. Our approach combines individual coaching, peer group sessions, and expert speaking events, fostering comprehensive leadership development.

For more information, please visit: https://vistage.ae/