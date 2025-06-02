Visit Qatar has concluded a successful participation at ITB China 2025, which was held from May 27 -29 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

ITB China is one of the most significant B2B trade shows in the Chinese travel market and serves as a key platform to highlight Qatar’s tourism offering, foster strategic partnerships, and attract investment.

As part of its participation, Visit Qatar led a delegation of 16 hospitality and travel industry partners, including leading hotels and destination management companies. Participating partners included Discover Qatar, Qatar Airways, Banyan Tree Doha, Mondrian Doha, The Ritz-Carlton Doha, The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, Steigenberger Hotel Doha, The Outpost Al Barari, The St. Regis Doha, and Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Noor Al Shams Tours, Peninsula Compass Tourism, Regency Holiday, Tawfeeq Holidays, Doha Bus and Ms SKY.

As part of its commitment to digital innovation, Visit Qatar participated in the C-Talk session at ITB China, where Mr Jassim Mahmoud, Director of PR and Communications, spoke about the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and extended reality (XR) in the future of tourism. He highlighted recent strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Huawei, which are supporting the sector’s digital transformation. Qatar is employing advanced tools such as AI-powered itinerary planning, multilingual virtual assistants, and real-time promotional technologies to enhance the visitor experience and promote destinations across the country.

With a record attendance of over 700 exhibitors from 85 countries, 1,400 hosted buyers, and 280 media representatives, ITB China 2025 marked its largest edition to date, underscoring the global travel industry’s strong commitment to the Chinese market.

China remains a key priority market within Qatar’s tourism strategy, and Visit Qatar continues to invest in targeted outreach Chinese market, Mandarin-language services, and curated offerings tailored to the preferences of Chinese travellers.

