Visit Qatar led a delegation of 10 hospitality and corporate partners at FITUR 2025, the premier global meeting point for tourism professionals focusing on Spanish and Latin American markets.

The five-day event, held from January 22–26 at IFEMA Madrid, provided Visit Qatar with a platform to present the latest tourism developments and offerings in the country to a global audience. This year’s edition also featured over 100 leading companies showcasing innovative solutions designed to advance the global tourism industry.

Visit Qatar’s participation underscores its commitment to highlighting Qatar’s rich cultural heritage and tourism offerings, further strengthening its presence in Spanish and Latin American markets. By engaging with key stakeholders at FITUR, Visit Qatar continues to position itself as a top global destination.

This year’s booth featured Qatar Airways as a corporate partner and included hospitality partners from Qatar’s leading hotels and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) such as W Doha Hotel and Residences, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villa, Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, Mondrian Doha, Sharq Village& Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, The Outpost Al Barari. DMC partners included Discover Qatar, 365 Adventures, and Al Jaber DMC.

A major component of FITUR 2025 was highlighting the various sectors influencing the tourism landscape, including technology, cruise tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), sports, and more.

Visit Qatar remains committed to elevating Qatar’s international profile by participating in prominent events such as FITUR, where travel professionals, leaders, and companies are able to come together and explore the latest trends.

About Visit Qatar

