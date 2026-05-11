Muscat, Oman – The National Travel Operator – Visit Oman has officially become a member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), marking a significant milestone in advancing the Sultanate of Oman’s position within the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Established in 1963, ICCA is the world’s leading association for the international meetings industry, comprising more than 1,100 member organizations across over 100 countries. Visit Oman’s membership provides direct access to ICCA’s extensive global network, industry intelligence, and market expertise, accelerating Oman’s engagement with the world’s association meetings market.

As the Sultanate of Oman’s Destination Management System (DMS), Visit Oman plays a critical role in digitally connecting global demand with Oman’s tourism and hospitality ecosystem. Through its ICCA membership, Visit Oman gains access to one of the world’s most comprehensive databases of moving association meetings, covering more than 220,000 conferences annually, increasing opportunities to host high‑value international events in Oman, further reinforcing Visit Oman’s role as a national enabler for inbound tourism and MICE demand. The membership strengthens collaboration between Visit Oman, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, convention bureaus, and local industry stakeholders, ensuring that Oman’s MICE offering is visible, competitive, and accessible at a global level.

The milestone comes at a time of sustained growth for Oman’s MICE sector. In 2025, the segment generated approximately OMR 15 million in economic returns, hosted 24 major international conferences, and recorded visitor spend levels three to five times higher than leisure tourism, underscoring MICE tourism’s strategic importance to national diversification goals.

Commenting on the membership, Shabib Al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, said:

“Joining ICCA is a significant step in strengthening Oman’s global MICE presence. As a Destination Management System, Visit Oman plays a vital role in connecting international markets with local assets and translating opportunity into tangible economic impact for the country, further building on Oman’s existing ICCA footprint, including the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) as an established ICCA venue member, and reinforcing the country’s credentials as a capable and internationally recognized host for large‑scale meetings and conferences.”

Khalid Al Zadjali, ICCA Board Member, ME Chapter Chairperson, and Director of the Oman Convention Bureau at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, added:

“Visit Oman’s membership in ICCA enhances Oman’s ability to compete effectively in the global business tourism market. This collaboration supports our shared objective of attracting high‑value international events and aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040’s focus on economic diversification through tourism.”

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, Visit Oman’s ICCA membership reinforces its commitment to enabling sustainable tourism growth, attracting international investment, and supporting the long‑term development of Oman’s MICE ecosystem through digital connectivity, market access, and strategic partnerships.

About the National Travel Operator (Visit Oman)

The Gateway to Unlimited Experiences

Launched in 2021 as a subsidiary of OMRAN Group, Visit Oman is the Sultanate of Oman’s digitally native Destination Management System (DMS), accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), serving the needs of both the local and international travel industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Visit Oman seamlessly connects the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain – flights, accommodation, transfers, tour operators, experiences, and more – all of which have passed a rigorous quality assurance framework to ensure exceptional standards.

Visit Oman provides a wealth of curated content and storytelling resources, inspiring visitors to explore Oman's limitless potential. With a treasure trove of untapped travel offerings, Visit Oman empowers local businesses and SMEs by enabling live bookings and instant confirmations. This makes it easier for travellers and international travel agents to find the right experiences, and for local suppliers to market their offerings in source markets on a global scale.

Committed to the National Tourism Strategy 2040, Visit Oman is dedicated to promoting Oman’s tourism industry, supported by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, showcasing its unique beauty and authenticity to the world. We make travel easier with a digitised booking process, one seamless booking at a time.

For media queries, please contact:

Sariya Nasser Al Ismaili, Senior Executive Communications Strategist, National Travel Operator – Visit Oman.

Email: sariya.alismaili@visitoman.om

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