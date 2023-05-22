Dubai, UAE: VisionLabs, an advanced Computer Vision technologies provider from the Netherlands, together with Oman-based partner - Thawani Technologies are bringing facial payments to Oman. The first FacePay terminals, which allow to complete a transaction through facial recognition or a more commonly used credit card, will soon appear in the Sultanate of Oman.

The solution will be presented at the Seamless Middle East 2023 exhibition (booth F32), which will take place on 23-24 May 2023 in Dubai. The technology will be demonstrated at a conceptual coffee spot and a gift shop, which will give a chance to pay for coffee drinks and presents using Thawani Wallet by using facial recognition instead of paying by credit card.

The advanced FacePay technology, which represents a duo of a face recognition terminal and an AI-based backend software, has proven to have > 99% accuracy and is capable of identifying the person even with a partially occluded/covered face. Besides payment processing, KYC, fraud protection, access control and forensic solutions will be demonstrated.

“Modern facial payment technologies ensure a high level of safety and data protection. Multiple pilots for face payments happen now around the world, familiarising people with this innovative payment method and building trust in it. At VisionLabs we are honoured to partner with Thawani Technologies for this project that surely will benefit people of Oman”, said Anton Nazarkin, Global Business Development Director of VisionLabs.

By implementing FacePay Oman will make a next big step in its sovereign payment system development. In 2022 the Omani Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment made the cash-free payments option mandatory in the country. Now, within a year, the Sultanate is looking at implementing more technologically advanced payment methods, involving facial recognition.

About the company

VisionLabs - a Netherlands-based computer vision company with a representative office in Dubai. The advanced facial recognition technology from VisionLabs enables businesses to determine and verify the identity of staff, customers and visitors quickly, securely and with unparalleled accuracy. Today, the company’s hardware and software is used in more than 60 countries worldwide and powers digital identity experiences for millions of people.

About Thawani Technologies

Thawani Technologies is an Omani company that specialises in providing smart payment solutions, while holding a global certificate in card security. Licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, the company has been providing innovative payment solutions in financial technology, in order to expediate payments’ processes and improve user experiences. In addition the company provides smart payment solutions through its platform to pay bills, top up credit, pay tuition fees, and social insurance.