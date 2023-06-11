For Issuing Dazzah Visa Card, the First Card of Its Kind in Kuwait, for Intending Spouses

Visa has recognized Boubyan Bank with an award for launching the Dazzah Visa Prepaid Card, issued for the first time in Kuwait, being a unique and outstanding product in the region. This makes the bank stand out as a leading bank in offering innovative solutions to all customers, especially the youths, since the card is considered a practical solution for intending spouses to help with spending in a proper manner.

Abdullah Al Tuwaijri, CEO - Private, Consumer & Digital Banking, and Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Chief Consumer & Private Banking Officer, from Boubyan Bank accepted the award in the presence of Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior VP & Country Manager for GCC at Visa, in the attendance of many officials from the bank and the company.

On this occasion, Al-Mejhem said: “This award is a new achievement for Boubyan’s products, which represent innovative solutions through which we offer the highest levels of quality service, which meet customers’ requirements and exceed their expectations. We take pride in this award which serves as a recognition, especially since it comes from an institution that is renowned for its fairness and professionalism.”

“The award by Visa is a message that confirms the success we achieved in launching the Dazzah Visa Card. By introducing this card, we succeeded in further reinforcing our leadership, and showed that we are the closest bank to its customers, especially as this card fulfills the needs of the intending spouses’ segment,.”, he added.

He went on to add: “We have a strategic relationship with Visa, which has positively influenced our services and products to customers across various sectors. We are certain that the future holds more for this important relationship.”

Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP for Kuwait and Qatar, said: “We are delighted to present this special award to Boubyan Bank and join them in celebrating our special partnership. We are excited about what’s ahead and look forward to further driving digital commerce in Kuwait by supporting Boubyan Bank in introducing more innovative, secure and rewarding payment experiences for the country’s customers and businesses.”

A Card with Many Benefits

Al-Mejhem added: “The issuance of Dazzah Visa Prepaid Card is part of the bank’s efforts to minimize reliance on cash payments and to lean more towards digital payments, which can be used with all modern digital payment applications. Using this card, the groom will be able to deposit the dowry “Mahr” instead of presenting it in cash or by a cheque, beside discounts from local and international companies to cover her wedding’s preparations.”

He went on to add: “Using Dazzah card, intending spouses among our customers can have access to a full spectrum of benefits. Additionally, with its unique and prestigious design, the card can be personalized by engraving the names of the groom and bride on it.”

“The most unique things about Boubyan Bank’s products are its ease and convenience, especially upon obtaining the same via the bank’s digital channels. Issuance of the Dazzah Card is available through Msa3ed (Digital Assistant) in Boubyan App by following simple and easy steps, or through any Boubyan Bank branch.”, he concluded.