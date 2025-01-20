Egypt - Cairo — Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today brings Apple Pay to its customers in Egypt. Apple Pay is a safe, secure and easy way to pay in-store, in-app and online.

To pay in-store, customers simply double-click the side button and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted today in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or supporting merchant websites, without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in contact, shipping and billing information. Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other things.

Malak El Baba, Vice President and Visa's Country Manager for Egypt, remarked on the launch, "The introduction of Apple Pay in Egypt is a significant milestone in our journey towards bringing payment innovations to even more markets. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we are committed to providing solutions that are secure, convenient and importantly, align with their digital-first lifestyle. Contactless payments are already trusted and popular in Egypt, and we’re excited to bring Apple Pay to our Visa cardholders."

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. Customers simply need to open the Wallet app on their iPhone, tap +, and follow the steps to add their Visa credit or debit cards. Once a customer adds a card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered on all their Visa cards.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/ae/apple-pay/

About Visa

Visa is a global leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive.