Dubai: ‘MeetsMeta’ has selected the UAE to launch the first virtual city to simulate reality through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to provide users a virtual experience where they can select the individuals they want to meet and shape the life of their dreams. Through this, users can also study, do touristic activities, enjoy entertainment offers and own luxurious resorts in return for payments in real or cryptocurrencies for their hours of use.

The MeetsMeta platform is part of Metaverse which provides an array of huge future investment opportunities as well as social opportunities. It enables the user to roam and interact with a virtual community, live their lives and work from any part of the world using their phones and smart devices without having to travel.

“The UAE provides an ideal environment for launching MeetsMeta in the region. It is the most capable country in terms of the IT and telecommunications infrastructure. The UAE strongly supports business growth and investments in cryptocurrency. It also provides a motivating environment for innovation and creativity,” said Mohamed Khaled, Founder of MeetsMeta.

“Our vision is guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said ‘We should not wait for the future. We must start shaping the future today.’ We believe that the virtual reality technologies present a roadmap for doing business and enjoy a social life similar to the real world. This brings a lot of opportunities for developing commercial and educational as well as other vital sectors,” added Khaled.

“MeetsMeta enables all individuals who are intrigued by the virtual world, and researchers a digital experience that transcends the real world to a virtual one through enabling them to communicate socially and build fully virtual worlds that further augment the real world. The virtual city also provides its target audience of different ages an opportunity to PlaytoEarn (P2E). This feature is currently available, and users can log into it through the Mine Craft game, buy properties, virtual land plots, and digital assets,” added Khaled.

The platform provides security settings to protect the privacy and investments of its users. It calls on everybody to explore a new real virtual world and live a rich experience as well as learn what the contemporary virtual world has to offer, through https://meetsmeta.io/

Khaled said that ‘MeetsMeta’ has been completed two years ago to provide opportunities for coping with the new technologies in economic, purchasing and selling products/services in the virtual world. Users can register to the platform by applying easily and swiftly using the link.

