Transformation to take place in phases and completed within the next two years.

In line with Abu Dhabi government’s strategy to be a leading Smart City.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Viola Communications, one of the largest communications companies in Abu Dhabi, is introducing a digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform offering a new and dynamic option for companies wanting to rollout marketing campaigns in the UAE capital. Transformation will be happening through phases and completed within the next two year, however, selected locations will be activated and ready to advertise on by Q3 2022.

Viola Communications enjoys exclusive rights to the majority of outdoor advertising spaces in Abu Dhabi, including lampposts, bridge banners and bus wrapping. Under its digitalization plan, the company will introduce, over a phased approach, its DOOH platform which includes Digital Totems, Digital Bridge Banners as well as other digital outdoor public notices, while the current traditional ‘out-of-home’ (OOH) network is to be strategically relocated to create more targeted circuits across the emirate.

The move offers brands greater choice in creative executions of their marketing campaigns. DOOH advertising is quicker and easier to implement, and can be adjusted remotely and through automation, allowing convenient creative swaps and adaptation. Digital advertising offers hypertargeting, as well as reporting on impression-level data by placement within a geographic area. The new media means will also be utilized for quick government announcements and will engage pedestrians in key locations.

Ammar Sharaf, Chief Executive Officer of Viola Communications, said: “Viola is already a leader in the UAE for advertising and outdoor media, having grown organically in tandem with the city since 2001. Viola is privileged to be introducing the new digital out-of-home platforms, providing our existing and new clients with highly visible, creative and, more importantly, quantifiable avenues for their campaigns and upgrading the industry in line with the country’s lead in digital evolution. This is an exciting way to reach out to consumers with the ultimate in creative impact as we transform the advertising cityscape with real-time marketing opportunities.

Established in 2001, Viola Communications has grown into one of the largest fully integrated marketing and communications companies in Abu Dhabi, with branches in Dubai and Cairo. The company offers a wide range of services including events, advertising, planning consultancy, outdoor media, production, and public relations.

-Ends-

About Viola Communications

Established in 2001, Viola has grown into one of the largest communications companies in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Dubai and Cairo. The company is specialized in providing fully integrated marketing and communications solutions to national and regional firms and it is expanding into digital marketing technology to create value for a diverse range of clients. Viola Communications has exclusive media rights to the majority of outdoor advertising spaces In Abu Dhabi, including lampposts, bridge banners and bus wrapping. The company was fully acquired by Multiply Group in 2021.