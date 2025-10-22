Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Vingroup, one of Vietnam’s most influential conglomerates, continues to strengthen its reputation as a global partner of choice in infrastructure and technology development. With a diverse and complementary portfolio that spans real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and advanced technology, the group has become a symbol of innovation and sustainable progress across international markets.

Through its automotive subsidiary, VinFast, Vingroup is extending its global footprint into the Middle East—one that aligns with the region’s vision for diversification, digital transformation, and sustainable economic growth.

At the heart of Vingroup’s success lies a philosophy built on creating a better future through technology, innovation, and human development. Over the past decade, the group has launched and scaled numerous projects in Vietnam that integrate advanced digital systems with sustainable infrastructure solutions, reinforcing its commitment to smart living, environmental stewardship, and long-term societal value. Through its subsidiaries, including VinFast, Vinhomes, Vinpearl, the group continues to deliver pioneering solutions that bridge industries and nations.

The latest example of this commitment came in September 2025, when Vingroup signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Indonesia to collaborate on large-scale renewable energy projects, initially focused on solar power. The partnership marks an important step in Vingroup’s strategy to expand its green energy pillar globally, foster sustainable development in Southeast Asia, and contribute to the region’s clean energy transition through initiatives that integrate technology, infrastructure, and environmental responsibility.

In the Middle East, this commitment is represented through VinFast, which brings not only capital investment but also proven management expertise, technological innovation, and a forward-thinking vision that resonates with the region’s transformation goals.

By forging strategic collaborations with government entities and private sector leaders, VinFast aims to contribute to projects that foster clean mobility, renewable energy, smart cities, and sustainable infrastructure. These initiatives not only reflect shared values between Vietnam and the Middle East but also open new opportunities for cooperation in areas critical to the global sustainability agenda.

As one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in the world, VinFast has rapidly gained international recognition for its innovation, design, and commitment to a zero-emission future. In March 2025, the brand was featured by TIME Magazine in its “Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies of 2025” list, a recognition that reflects VinFast’s growing global influence and credibility as a pioneering force in sustainable mobility.

Its entry into the Middle East further strengthens the region’s efforts to reduce carbon footprints and transition toward clean energy. With a focus on accessibility, quality, and sustainability, VinFast’s presence complements national visions for green transformation, while providing consumers with reliable, smart, and eco-friendly transportation options.

Beyond technology and transportation, Vingroup envisions a holistic role in the Middle East—supporting global partnerships that combine infrastructure excellence with digital innovation. From data-driven urban planning to renewable energy systems and advanced mobility networks, the group’s integrated approach ensures that growth is both inclusive and sustainable. Its expansion underscores a long-term vision: to build meaningful partnerships that empower communities and shape smarter, greener cities across the globe.