Victoria International School in the Al Taawun branch in Sharjah organized a graduation ceremony for 12th-grade students. The event was attended by His Excellency Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE; Dean Pyrah Executive Principal/CEO of Victoria Schools; and Mr. Saeed Sharar, CEO of Osool Services. The ceremony was also attended by a number of distinguished guests, as well as the school's teaching and administrative staff, and the students' families.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Rodwan Joudot delivered a speech in which he congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He wished them further progress and success and encouraged them to continue learning and striving to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

Mr. Dean Pyrah said, "Victoria International Schools have made significant strides in building and preparing generations equipped with knowledge and science. We focus on providing students with the most important knowledge and the latest skills and technologies, ensuring the development of their personalities and instilling values of loyalty and belonging to the nation and pride in their national identity. This is thanks to the guidance and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, who has given great importance to education, positioning the emirate among the advanced countries in terms of outstanding educational systems."

Dean Pyrah extended his congratulations to the students, their parents, and all the staff at Victoria International School, wishing everyone success and prosperity.

The students expressed their happiness on this occasion through a speech delivered by a representative of the graduates. A video was also shown, illustrating the journey of the graduating students at Victoria School. The ceremony included group photos of the graduates with their parents and the teaching staff, and concluded with the presentation of graduation certificates to all the graduates.

Since opening its doors in Sharjah in 2007, Victoria International School has become a milestone in the journey of advanced education. It maintains a prestigious academic reputation, with the aim of fostering and developing a creative environment for students, enhancing their mental and physical abilities, and equipping them with essential educational skills.

Victoria School is one of the leading institutions striving to provide a world-class educational experience, inspired by the Australian curriculum, which is among the most advanced and prestigious in recognizing and nurturing students' abilities and talents.

It is worth noting that Victoria International School is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.