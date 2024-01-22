Dubai has always been a flag bearer of technological progress. It has always been at par with the constant evolution of technology in the cosmopolitan world. Reaffirming the same, HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) launched Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence’s (DCAI) Accelerator Programs, earlier this year. The program aimed at deploying future technologies across key sectors in order to make Dubai a fast-paced technology landscape. The key focus lies at the advent of generative artificial intelligence by launching many pilot projects to improve government services which in turn would enhance the productivity of government employees.

The program got a huge response from across the world with 615 startups from 55 countries registering at the beginning. Out of which, 30 startups were selected to develop innovative AI solutions during the 8-week program.

viAct’s breakthrough at DCAI

viAct a leading “Scenario-based AI” startup from Hong Kong has successfully taken its position in the top 30 startups for the DCAI accelerator. viAct with its 7+ years of on-ground experience in developing various AI and vision intelligence-based solution focused on workplace safety and sustainability, have been selected for pilot projects with four different departments viz. Dubai Media Council, Dubai Customs, Dubai Municipality and Road & Transportation Authority. The pilot projects range from computer vision applications for Dubai media council & Dubai Customs to chat bot-based application for Dubai Municipality and Road & Transportation Authority.

The DCAI Accelerator Programs is a great opportunity for viAct to expand its global reach in new sectors and markets as it not just opens up opportunity to work with Dubai’s government entities but also connects entrepreneurs to a network of experts and specialists from across UAE and the globe. viAct’s Co-Founders Mr. Gary Ng (CEO) & Hugo Cheuk (COO) made their presence at the closing ceremony of DCAI Accelerator Program held on November 2nd, 2023 where DCAI gave a platform for the entrepreneurs to pitch their exclusive solutions & best works. On behalf of viAct, Mr. Ng pitched about its scenario-based AI solution and viAct’s expertise in generative AI to a group of stakeholders including renowned VCs, investors, business councils & ecosystem partners in the closing ceremony.

On the immense success of viAct at DCAI, CEO & Co-Founder, Gary Ng says “I am grateful to team DCAI for believing in viAct’s potentials & experiences. It is really a huge landmark in viAct’s journey towards bringing sustainable innovation to improve operational productivity at various workplaces, evolving from Asia and reaching UAE. This achievement is a testament to the efforts made by our incredible team in developing un-matched solution line with vision intelligence & generative AI at the core, despite world becoming a hallway with exorbitant diversity in technology & innovation. We are highly optimistic to learn and evolve more with DCAI pilots and extend ourselves to more markets in future.”