Pre-approved Visa on Arrival introduced for the first time to make the visa application experience quick and seamless for 75 nationalities travelling for business, convention, tourism and visiting family & friends

Quick and hassle-free immigration clearance and exit from the airport upon arrival in Indonesia

In-person application services available through kiosks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Visa Application Centres

Travellers to Indonesia eligible for Visa on Arrival can now enjoy a quicker, smoother visa application journey by completing the process online, pre-departure, through VFS Global. VFS Global has entered into an exclusive agreement with TLP, the Immigration Department for Republic of Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, to provide online pre-payment of fees, fast-track access and concierge services to international passengers upon arrival in Jakarta.

Nationals of the 75 eligible countries, residing in the UAE, can apply for their Indonesia Visa on Arrival through VFS Global by submitting their documents and paying the fees online at www.indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id prior to their travel. A confirmation will be sent to their registered email ID and the visa processed in advance to be stamped upon arrival. With the payment having been made online, the on-arrival process reduces to just the stamping of the visa, which can be done at the designated fast-track Visa on Arrival immigration lanes.

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, VFS Global said, “Indonesia is a popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application journey quicker and simpler. With tech-led Do It Yourself solutions becoming increasingly popular, this first-ever fast-track Visa on Arrival service is sure to offer applicants a more relaxed on-arrival experience.”

Indonesia received over 15 million foreign tourists in 2019 before the pandemic. Between January and July 2022, the destination has welcomed around 1 million international travellers.

How to use the fast-track VOA service

STEP 1: Visit www.indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id

STEP 2: Submit the required documents and pay the VOA fee online

STEP 3: Await the confirmation email that will be sent to the registered email ID

STEP 4: Upon landing in Jakarta, head to the dedicated fast-track lane with the confirmation email to get the visa stamped

VFS Global will offer Standard and Express service options. Applicants opting for the Standard service will be able to submit their applications no less than 72 hours prior to the date of departure, and benefit from the fast-track immigration process. Those opting for the Express service will be able to submit their applications no less than 24 hours prior to the date of departure. The Express service additionally provides end-to-end personalised assistance and guidance, right from the arrival gate through immigration, baggage claim, and customs.

Additionally, citizens and residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, who would prefer to complete the Visa On Arrival process with the assistance and guidance of trained professionals can also choose to visit the Indonesia Visa on Arrival kiosks located outside the VFS Global Visa Application Centres located on the 2nd floor of Wafi Mall, Dubai, and ground foor of the WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 65 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,500 Application Centres in 144 countries. The company has processed over 246 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for their investors, the companies in which they invest, and the communities in which they work. Blackstone’s USD 915 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.