The German Federal Foreign Office has renewed its contract with VFS Global in the Middle East for an additional seven years. Under this mandate, VFS Global will continue to provide Germany visa services through its centres in Algiers, Algeria; Manama, Bahrain; Erbil, Iraq; Amman, Jordan; Doha, Qatar; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Beirut, Lebanon; Muscat, Oman; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE, with additional operations in Nicosia, Cyprus; Yaounde, Cameroon; and Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria in the coming months.

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development, VFS Global said, ‘Our longstanding association with the German Federal Foreign Office is a testament to their faith in our service, and we are excited to continue this journey in the Middle East. With the growing demand for international travel from the region, and Germany’s popularity as a destination for travellers across segments, we look forward to welcoming even more applicants at our centres in the coming years.’

VFS Global has been providing visa services on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office since June 2005, through a global network of 68 Visa Application Centres across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The new mandate will bring VFS Global’s Germany Visa Application Centre network to 72 locations worldwide.

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,900 Application Centres in 165 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 499 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with minority stakeholders including Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation.