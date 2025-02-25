Developed in the VFS Global AI Centres located in India, UAE & Germany and available to UK visa customers in 141 countries globally

Leveraging Generative AI-powered conversational chatbot, offering human-like, conversational support

Responds to voice and text inputs, effectively catering to a diverse audience

VFS Global has recently launched a new Generative AI-powered chatbot to enhance customer support for travellers to the UK.

The AI-Powered Chatbot not only utilises advanced Generative AI technology to offer human-like, conversational support, but does so through both voice and text commands, providing instant, accurate, and accessible information for customers travelling to the UK.

Developed by VFS Global’s AI team, headquartered in Dubai, the AI-Powered Chatbot addresses the increasing demand for efficient customer support, allowing users to easily access the information needed to navigate the application process.

Jen Vidler, Deputy Director, Cross Cutting Service Operations, Visa, Status and Information Services, Customer Services Group, UK Visas and Immigration, said, “The rollout of VFS Global’s AI-powered chatbot demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all customers. Providing instant access to accurate information about the visa application process will ensure we continue to offer the best service to our customers.”

Zubin Karkaria, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global, added, “Technology and innovation have always been the cornerstones of our operations at VFS Global, and we are pleased to launch this AI-powered information solution which will significantly enhance the visa application experience for our customers travelling to the UK from across the globe. We are developing a range of AI and digital technology driven products to drive the next transformation in visa and consular services for our Client Governments and customers. We remain deeply committed to the responsible development of AI in accordance with the policies and requirements of our client governments.”

The AI-Powered chatbot was developed using advanced Generative AI technologies, each trained exclusively on publicly available data from their respective VFS Global Country-to-UK websites. Built and hosted entirely on VFS Global’s secure IT infrastructure, the AI models adhere to rigorous data privacy and security standards.

A dedicated team of data scientists and AI specialists collaborated on the project, leveraging in-house expertise to uphold the highest quality and security standards, with VFS Global’s AI centres based in Dubai (the headquarters for AI and Digital Operations), Mumbai, and Berlin. Ethical AI practices were a key focus, with VFS Global partnering with the ‘Responsible AI Institute’ to integrate ethical considerations and bias mitigation into the development process. Additionally, the project utilised proprietary AI platforms, including our AI Foundation Model and Super Alpha Application Platform, both equipped with built-in guardrails to ensure data safety, security, and regulatory compliance.

Key Features of the GenAI-Powered chatbot

Human-like interactions: The AI-Powered Chatbot delivers responses that closely mimic human conversation, enhancing user engagement

Country-specific information: Focussed solely on the customers’ needs, the information is highly accurate and relevant

Data masking and PII detection: This process detects and masks any Personally Identifiable Information (PII); therefore, no sensitive data is stored

Secure AI hosting: Deploys our Large Language Model (LLM) in a safe environment to prevent data sharing with external platforms

Ethical AI practices: Minimises biases and ensures fair and consistent responses

24/7 availability: Customers can access assistance anytime

User feedback mechanism: User feedback helps refine responses over time

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 68 client governments. Operating over 3,500 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 305 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.