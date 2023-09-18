Doha: Residents of Qatar can now apply for their Portugal visas at the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Doha located at Levels 1 & 2, Al Nuaimi Building, Oqba Ibn Nafie Street, Airport Road, Doha, Qatar. Inaugurated on 3 September 2023, the centre will accept documents for short and long stay visas to Portugal.

The contract for VFS Global to provide Portugal visa services in Qatar was signed by H.E. Ambassador of Portugal in Qatar, on 14 August 2023.

H.E. Mr. Paulo Neves Pocinho, Ambassador of Portugal, said, “The establishment of this cooperation with VFS Global on visa issues in Qatar is an important step in the strategy to further develop turism sector in Portugal, and reflects the tendency of travel facilitation between Qatar and Portugal which is vital part for the developing bilateral relations between our friendly countries.

Mr. Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer - MENA, VFS Global, said, “We are truly excited to bring our Portugal visa services to Qatar, making the first step of the journey simple and seamless for travellers from here. We have enjoyed a long association with the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2014, and we appreciate their continued faith in us.”

VFS Global currently serves Portugal in 23 countries through 65 Visa Application Centres worldwide, with the opening of the centre in Doha further expanding this network.

Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services* offered by VFS Global for an enhanced customer journey, including SMS updates at ever stage of the application process, photo booth and photocopy services, and courier return service for delivery of processed passports to the applicants’ doorstep.

VFS Global’s Premium Lounge* will also be available to Portugal visa applicants, which includes end-to-end professional guidance, a faster application and biometric submission process, and complimentary SMS and courier return services, all in a plush ambience.

*Please note, opting for these additional services does not have any bearing on the timeline or decision on visa applications

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 70 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 147 countries. The company has processed over 268 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.

Media Contact

Maansi Sharma

maansis@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com

Omar Abd Raboo

Omar.abdraboo@mslgroup.com