KUWAIT CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Vervotech, a travel technology company that's been a disruptor in B2B accommodation data management, adds Rehlat, Middle East’s leading OTA, to its client list for its hotel mapping solution.

Rehlat is one of the fastest growing and largest OTAs in the Middle East. The company has recently added alternative accommodation to its pool of services and is on a quest to build a world-class global travel booking platform. With Vervotech’s AI-powered Hotel Mapping, Rehlat will be able to structure their hotel information and in turn enhance the customer booking experience.

Additionally, Vervotech's static content, powered by 600+ suppliers, will enable Rehlat to display enhanced static hotel data like non-hotel accommodations (NHA), points of interest, nearby Airport and Train Stations, and 25+ other attributes.

Rehlat founder and CEO Bader Al-Bader says:

We have an enormous inventory of self-contracted hotels, and we wanted to standardize it, so that our customers can have all the information for a seamless hotel booking experience. We also aim to bolster the quality of data we present on our website. I am sure this affiliation with Vervotech will help us achieve both of our goals.

Marvel Puri, CRO, Vervotech says:

We at Vervotech are peculiar about how our customers perceive our offerings. I thank Rehlat for trusting our products for their hotel data management and content needs. Speaking for my team, we are excited to work with Rehlat.

-Ends-

About Rehlat:

Founded in 2014, Rehlat is Middle East’s fastest-growing OTA platform for Flight, Hotel and alternative accommodation bookings. It has transformed travel booking by leveraging its firsthand knowledge of the unique challenges faced in the region. The company's seamless platform, competitive prices, local currency support, money-saving features, and unparalleled offers are a few channels that facilitate a seamless travel booking experience for every individual.

To fulfill the motto, ‘Your Journey Understood,’ Rehlat’s ecosystem embodies the principles of stability, safety, and support. The persistent efforts to cater to customer needs have echoed in winning accolades including the ‘United Arab Emirates’ Leading Online Travel Agency 2021’ award.

About Vervotech:

Established in 2018, Vervotech, a travel technology company, was founded with the vision to organize global accommodation data with power of AI. Vervotech provides the most comprehensive solutions in the travel industry, including hotel mapping, room mapping, and hotel curated content.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Prashant Chouhan | prashant@vervotech.com