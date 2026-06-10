Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the Vertiv™ Rack Extreme, a next-generation rack designed for the increasing demands of high-performance computing and AI applications. This future-ready rack platform supports deep and heavy IT equipment required for next-generation deployments.

Driven by increasing compute density, data center operators must accommodate IT equipment while supporting airflow, cable organization and installation flexibility. The Vertiv Rack Extreme is designed to help meet these evolving demands with higher load ratings, deeper configurations, integrated cable management and compatibility with power and thermal management systems used in data center environments.

“The Vertiv™ Rack Extreme reflects our expanded capabilities in rack and enclosure designs for high-density and AI-driven deployments," said Giuseppe Leto, senior director, IT Systems at Vertiv. "The platform also draws on Vertiv’s long-standing rack engineering expertise, including solutions historically developed under the Knürr brand, to support scalable next-generation IT infrastructure."

The Vertiv Rack Extreme has multiple size and configuration options, allowing organizations to align infrastructure with specific application requirements. Designed for rapid deployment, the cabinet ships fully assembled and integrates seamlessly with a broad ecosystem of compatible accessories, including overhead cable management and airflow optimization solutions, supporting simplified expansion as infrastructure demands grow.

With static and dynamic load ratings of up to 4,500 lbs. (2,045 kg), the Vertiv Rack Extreme supports higher‑density deployments than traditional racks, which typically have lower load limits when rolled than when stationary. By maintaining the same load capacity in both conditions, it delivers up to 2x higher dynamic capacity and up to 1.3x higher static capacity compared to conventional designs and enables operational flexibility through full-rated mobility. Its fully welded construction, integrated airflow and cable management—including a high open‑area mesh door and flexible rail systems—and standard features such as vertical cable bars and corner rPDU mounting bars streamline installation and ongoing management. Engineered shipping solutions, including shock‑absorbing pallets and multiuse ramps, help protect equipment and enable smoother on‑site deployment.

The platform is also designed for seamless integration with Vertiv’s broader portfolio, supporting a wide range of rack-mounted solutions including Vertiv™ uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, Vertiv™ rack PDUs, Vertiv™ thermal management solutions such as Vertiv™ CoolLoop RDHx rear door heat exchanger (rDHX) solutions and Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU coolant distribution units with liquid-to-chip manifolds, and Vertiv™ Avocent® KVM and serial console solutions—enabling a fully integrated, end-to-end infrastructure.

For more information about the Vertiv™ Rack Extreme or Vertiv’s full portfolio of rack, power, and thermal management solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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