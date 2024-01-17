New facility will help to deliver thermal infrastructure to meet data center demand

Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, India, to meet the surging demand for data centers and supporting infrastructure solutions globally, including India and the APAC region. The new plant manufactures thermal management products and solutions tailored for colocation, cloud, telecom, and enterprise data centers, catering to both domestic and international markets. This is Vertiv’s third facility in India, joining existing manufacturing facilities in Ambernath and Pune.

Spanning 4.8 acres (210,000 square feet), the facility supports manufacturing of cooling solutions ranging from 200W to 2MW+, including adiabatic free cooling chillers, large custom air handling units (AHU), thermal wall units, a new range of large direct expansion (DX), packaged DX and free cooling with economizer units, a new range of in-row cooling units, wall mount units, and rack cooling systems. The facility also boasts state-of-the-art psychometric labs to provide performance testing, a dedicated customer experience center, and design support capabilities. It is located in an India Green Building Council (IGBC) compliant park that focuses on sustainability and reducing impact on the environment.

On the topic of the new facility, Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi said, “With increasing global digitalization and the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the data center industry is experiencing growth and a demand for more capacity, including for data center thermal and power infrastructure. India’s emergence as a data center hub in the APAC region is a key reason that we built this third manufacturing facility in India, and it reinforces our commitment to nurturing the country’s data center ecosystem while also addressing global demand.”

