Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announces its participation as a Silver Sponsor in the Dell Technologies Forum 2025, set to take place on January 16, 2025, in Dubai, UAE. This marks Vertiv’s second consecutive year of engagement in this influential event, further demonstrating its advanced technological innovations and AI-driven solutions.

The Dell Technologies Forum 2025 will serve as a premier platform for exploring the transformative power of AI-integrated solutions in reshaping business operations, enhancing productivity, and driving innovative approaches to solving complex challenges.

As part of its exhibit, Vertiv will highlight its easily deployed Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ ID, a robust micro data center solution designed to withstand harsh industrial environments characterized by dust, dirt, humidity, and temperature fluctuations. This solution integrates power management, space-saving cooling, flexible heat rejection and feature-rich racks to provide superior protection for critical IT systems, enabling enterprises to efficiently manage edge computing challenges.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the SmartCabinet™ ID and discover how it can optimize infrastructure performance in industrial and commercial settings.

In addition to its exhibit, Vertiv will deliver a presentation that addresses how the current and future escalating demands of AI-driven workloads require new strategies for cooling and power management. Vertiv’s experts will provide attendees with valuable insights into the future of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies.

Vertiv’s presence at the event in Dubai marks the third and final stop of its Dell Technologies Forum 2024-25 forum schedule, following successful participation in Warsaw, Poland, and Mainz, Germany. This event also launches Vertiv’s 2025 engagements in the UAE, reinforcing its strategic partnership with Dell Technologies and showcasing the synergies that drive their joint success in delivering innovative AI and edge computing solutions.

“The Dell Technologies Forum provides an outstanding opportunity for connecting the channel community and enterprises, creating a dynamic space for impactful dialogue and collaboration,” said Nassif Yazbeck, channel sales director for Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia, Vertiv. “Our active involvement in this event highlights the robust synergy we share with Dell Technologies and our shared commitment to empowering AI-driven innovation. We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge solutions, engaging with valued partners and customers across the region, and driving discussions on how Vertiv and Dell Technologies are collaboratively addressing today’s AI and edge computing challenges while preparing for future advancements.”

For more information about Vertiv, please visit Vertiv.com/METCA.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com