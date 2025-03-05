Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, are pleased to announce a collaboration that enables Vertiv to offer Tecogen’s advanced natural gas-powered chiller technology to data centers worldwide, addressing power constraints and facilitating the deployment of AI at scale. The Tecogen solution will expand Vertiv’s industry-leading portfolio of cooling solutions.

As the power required for Artificial Intelligence computing and its supporting critical digital infrastructure increases, the strain on the power grid is showing, with increased demand exceeding supply in some regions. Tecogen’s solutions, proven over 40 years in demanding 24/7 applications such as healthcare and process cooling, help to reduce grid strain through natural gas-powered chiller technology. Vertiv has more than 60 years of experience in providing cooling, power and IT management for data centers of every size. This global partnership underscores Vertiv and Tecogen’s commitment to delivering cost-effective and resilient infrastructure solution options that leverage alternative energy resources.

“We are excited to partner with Tecogen to bring innovative cooling solutions to our customers,” said George Hannah, senior director of chilled water systems at Vertiv. “Integrating Tecogen’s technology into our portfolio allows data center operators to overcome power constraints, optimize energy usage, and confidently expand their AI capabilities.”

“This relationship is advantageous for both parties,” said Abinand Rangesh, Chief Executive Officer at Tecogen. “For Tecogen, having a world-renowned partner like Vertiv enables us to scale rapidly in the data center market. By combining Vertiv’s expertise in end-to-end data center thermal systems with Tecogen’s proven natural gas-powered chiller technology, the collaboration offers a compelling value proposition for data centers aiming to enhance performance while managing energy consumption effectively.”

For more information on Vertiv’s portfolio of cooling, power and IT management technologies, visit Vertiv.com. For more information about Tecogen’s clean energy solutions, visit Tecogen.com.

