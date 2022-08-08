Dubai, U.A.E.: VERTECO, the region’s leading experts in smart washroom technologies, water conservation solutions, and smart water management, have confirmed their position as regional distributors of the AirCare device from Biozone Scientific Group.

The innovative product, which will be placed in busy public washrooms, changing rooms, lobby areas and other transient areas, uses ultraviolet (UV) plasma technology to kill airborne and surface contaminants. The system offers a natural solution to chemical-resistant infectious diseases and has demonstrated in numerous studies to be more than 99% effective at inactivating SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19.

As well as helping to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne viruses, bacteria, and fungi, the AirCare improves air quality and removes bad odors. The device works by drawing air in and treating it with both UV exposure and Plasma production, achieving an average of a 70% reduction in both surface and airborne bacteria - in even the busiest of spaces.

Regional distribution of the AirCare from Biozone Scientific Group marks the latest addition to VERTECO’s award-winning portfolio of Smart Washroom solutions. Their range of sensor-driven 3D IoT products can be found in washrooms across the Middle East, improving sanitization, hygiene, and overall customer washroom experience. As always, sustainability is key for VERTECO, and with the AirCare units additional environmental and cost-effective benefits – it costs less to run than a low energy lightbulb and reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals – the product is a natural fit for the company.

As well as providing market leading solutions within the Hygiene sector, Biozone Scientific Group are also an industry leader in the HVAC UV(C) market sector with products designed for the treatment of cooling coils in the AHUs, and in the Foodservice market for the treatment of ice machines, ensuring safe, clean ice. Their technology is used by thousands of businesses around the world including some of the largest ice machine manufacturers at factory level, aboard the largest brands in the global cruise line industry and within some of the most well-known hotel groups. Their devices can be found in the world’s busiest airports, including Dubai, Heathrow and Hong Kong Airports, as well as major sporting venues, shopping centers and metro systems around the globe. All these locations have benefitted from improved sanitation, reduced odors, and reduced cleaning requirements as a result.

David King, Managing Director of VERTECO, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Biozone Scientific Group and distribute the AirCare device regionally. Investing in innovation that helps drive sustainability, customer satisfaction, and hygiene, at the same time, is at the heart of our offering. As COVID continues to be a part of our lives, the cleanliness of public washrooms in particular remains paramount. The AirCare is capable of achieving disinfection rates almost below the level of detection – combined with good hygiene practices, this is a major step in our efforts to stop the spread of airborne viruses and helping to keep our communities safe and well.”

Qasim Arshad, EMEA Sales + Marketing Director, Biozone Scientific Group, said, “Biozone has vast experience in delivering innovative and effective air and surface disinfection solutions. We are renowned and trusted for offering reliable, high quality and efficient products, proudly serving customers globally for over 15 years. Backed by proven scientific data, we are very pleased to be partnering with VERTECO to bring our AirCare technology to the Middle East and support the company in helping to deliver safer and more hygienic washroom environments to the public.”