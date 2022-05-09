Dubai, U.A.E.: VERTECO, the region’s leading specialists in water conservation solutions, smart washroom technologies and smart water management, have been announced as the official distributors of the Smixin handwashing system, an innovative solution set to revolutionize the way we wash our hands in public places.

Smixin is the brainchild of Swiss inventor Elmar Mock, co-inventor of the Swatch watch. Recognising the considerable water-saving potential of something like handwashing, which we all do many times a day, the system was created to address not only global water shortage challenges, but to also address public hygiene concerns.

The mobile, fully automatic station makes hand washing accessible to everyone, wherever and whenever it is needed. From the counters in food courts and hotel buffets to school playgrounds and busy airport terminals, the free-standing system can be conveniently located in crowded places, promoting health and sustainability, and helping business achieve environmental and cost efficiencies at the same time.

VERTECO, regarded regionally as the pioneers of sustainability, already offer an award-winning portfolio of water saving technologies and smart washroom sensor-driven 3D IoT solutions. All of their products aim to promote responsible behaviours and lower the UAE’s collective water footprint, so the addition of the Smixin system was an obvious choice.

Hand washing is, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most important thing you can do to prevent the spread of viruses. Bacteria and germs live on our hands and are easily transferred to the inside of our mouths, leading to illnesses and infections. Hand sanitizing before eating isn’t ideal and visiting busy washrooms isn’t always desirable or possible. But while handwashing remains an absolute necessity in life, it doesn’t always align with a sustainable use of natural resources.

In line with VERTECO’s water-saving solutions, the Smixin system guarantees the most ecological usage of water, soap and paper of any hand washing. With pre-set parameters, consumption of water, soap and paper towels is regulated, meaning only 0.2 litres of water is used, a saving of 90% water compared to the average hand wash. It also reduces soap consumption and paper towel use by 60%, compared to conventional dispensers.

The system delivers impeccable hygiene standards too, with a unique touchless handwash solution. You simply place your hands in the system and a mix of water and soap are dispensed, followed by a paper towel, with the entire process taking under 15 seconds. The highest standards of hand sanitation are delivered, with a minimum of resources, and without compromising on user experience.

James Fortier, Business Development Ambassador – APAC & Middle East, Smixin commented, “In the Middle East, one of the most water scarce regions in the world, reducing water consumption is crucial. We applaud the strategies some governments have already adapted to address this concern, including the adoption of technologies that increase water efficiency. Our systems are designed to significantly contribute to this environmental aim. But as well as focusing on limiting the impact hand washing has on the environment, we are also committed to promoting the importance of hand hygiene and making hand washing – a basic necessity – accessible to as many people, in as many places as possible. We are thrilled to partner with VERTECO to distribute our products in the region and to help us achieve a company goal of saving 10 billion litres of water by the end of 2022.”

David King, Managing Director of VERTECO for the MENA Region said, “We are delighted to offer Smixin products to local businesses and to be a part of a handwashing revolution that has already had a profound effect on sustainability and improving hand hygiene within facilities around the world. Post-COVID we are more aware than ever of the importance of hand washing, and by offering such a simple, yet effective solution that aligns with our sustainably ethos, we hope to contribute to the health and wellbeing of the region’s people.”

With water saving a major challenge for countries around the world, the Smixin handwashing systems have won international acclaim and can be found schools, business offices and well known places such as Shake Shack, McDonalds, KFC, Carnival Cruise Lines, Virgin Cruises and Marriott Hotels

VERTECO specialises in smart washroom technologies, smart water management and water conservation solutions designed to help businesses improve their environmental, hygiene, commercial and operational efficiencies.

Founded in the UK in 1992, VERTECO now operates across six continents and in over 35 countries. Since opening the Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, VERTECO has been using market defining innovation, research, and disruptive technology to deliver water management, water conservation, energy reduction, hygiene and related IoT Smart solutions.

Drawing on almost 30 years’ experience in the environmental space, VERTECO has a full range of water conservation products that help companies reduce such water usage and general wastage.

VERTECO serves some of the MENA region’s most iconic destinations and major companies such as Dubai Airport, EMAAR, Etihad ESCO, Etisalat, Etihad Airways, VOX Cinemas, Dubai Airports, Mall of the Emirates, Mubadala and at Expo 2020 Dubai, amongst many others.

VERTECO has been recognised with a number of accolades. It 2010 it was awarded the Waterwise Marque, in 2012 it was honoured with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Letter of Recommendation’ and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (QCC) ‘Certificate of Conformity’ and in 2021 it was recognised with the Facilities Management Middle East Supplier of the Year and the Innovation in Facilities Management, Supplier of the Year titles.

In 2018, VERTECO launched www.SaveWaterUAE.com, its own its residential e-commerce platform to help homeowners and tenants save water.

For more information visit: www.verteco.com.

Smixin technologies enables completely touchless and automated handwashing cycles with less than a glass of water or a minimum of 90% of water saved. All Smixin devices have a flow rate of just 700ml per minute which is the “Gold Standard” without losing the feeling of an abundance of water. This is thanks to a patented technology increasing the volume of air in the water up to 40%.

Smixin promotes the “Compact” and the “Comfort” for a washroom hygiene solution and “Combi” for outside the washrooms in places such as food court, restaurants and shopping malls. Smixin combines sustainability and hygiene through the fully automatic and touchless hand wash.

Smixin is a company that has innovation in its genes. Based in Switzerland, the clean-tech company develops solutions that modernize hand washing to meet the needs of the community and public spaces. It has developed four pioneering products:

Combi, a complete hand-washing unit with touchscreen, bin, water, soap and paper dispenser with a flow rate of 0.7 litres per minute

Compact, a combination of classic faucet and soap dispenser in a single system with a record-breaking flow rate of 0.7 litres per minute

Comfort, a networked faucet with a record-breaking minimum flow of 0.7 litres per minute and a sensation of unparalleled strength.

