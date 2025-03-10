The Versace Home Zabeel Dubai Mall boutique opens with a grand event that immersed guests in the aesthetic lifestyle and values of Versace Home.

Solomia Home presented Versace Home in Dubai, unveiling an exquisite 600sqm boutique that spans two floors, with the upper level dedicated to outdoor living. The space is illuminated with five expansive ground-floor windows, setting an atmosphere of sophistication and grandeur.

Designed with meticulous craftsmanship, the boutique is a destination that offers a unique experience with every visit. At the heart of the grand opening, distinguished guests were invited to discover the boutique’s curated collections, bespoke services, and its role as a luxurious social setting.

Upon entering the boutique, visitors are greeted by a video wall that guides them to its architectural centerpiece—a spectacular elliptical staircase crowned by the House’s Medusa signifier. The flooring is finished in light Calacatta marble, blending seamlessly with white boiserie walls that feature dark metal accents. The boutique’s upper level presents luxury outdoor homeware designs, where wood dominates the flooring and Venetian blinds, adding warmth to the contemporary aesthetic.

The boutique showcases an exceptional selection of designs from the Versace Home collection, featuring the House’s most iconic elements. The signature Medusa head—an instantly recognizable symbol of the brand—and the Greca motif, an emblem of infinity and unity, are prominently displayed across sofas, armchairs, coffee tables, and bookcases. These design codes, deeply rooted in Versace’s DNA, transcend fashion into a complete luxury lifestyle experience.

Notable collections within the boutique include the Zensational modular sofa, the Stiletto collection inspired by the precise lines of Versace heels, the Discovery table crafted in marble and golden metal, the Versace Venus armchairs, the Goddess light fixtures, and the striking modular sofa and coffee table from the V21Signature collection.

The Versace Home boutique is now open at Dubai Mall Zabeel.

VERSACE HOME

Versace Home embodies the bold glamour and visionary design of the House of Versace. Established as an extension of the brand’s heritage, Versace Home brings the iconic motifs of the fashion house into luxury interiors, creating pieces that redefine the modern living experience. The collection includes a full range of furniture, lighting, and home accessories, seamlessly merging classical artistry with contemporary aesthetics.

Versace Home’s signature elements such as the Medusa head, Barocco print, and Greca pattern—are transformed into sophisticated furniture and decor that celebrate craftsmanship, innovation, and Italian excellence. Each collection is a tribute to Versace’s legacy of opulence and refinement, offering an unmistakable statement in luxury interiors. With a global presence, Versace Home continues to shape the future of high-end design, creating spaces that are as dynamic and expressive as the individuals who inhabit them.