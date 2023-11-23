DUBAI, UAE - (ACN Newswire) - Verofax a compliance and commerce SaaS solution provider has been selected among the top Future50 climate tech start-ups by PwC Middle East to help enterprises' accelerate on their path to Net Zero.

PWC had scoured the region and short-listed from 500 businesses across 11 categories of impact. Verofax was selected among top 6 Climate Change Management and Report (CCMR) startups for its sustainable traceability solution to help decarbonize industries and enable validated exports in line with recent regulations like EU's Carbon Border Tax (CBAM).

PwC Middle East revealed the 50 pioneering start-ups in the Middle East at Net Zero Future50' launch event highlighting the groundbreaking technologies and achievements in climate management and carbon emissions reporting, in addition to opportunities and challenges in growing and scaling climate tech businesses.

Dr Yahya Anouti, Partner at Strategy& and Sustainability Leader at PwC Middle East, said: "Climate tech innovation in the Middle East is being driven by some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs in our region, championing new technologies to accelerate the path to net zero. As we stand just days away from the world's most important climate conference COP28, taking place here in the United Arab Emirates, we are excited to shine a light on regional innovators whose organisations, we feel, are making the biggest difference in reducing emissions and accelerating decarbonisation in our region. The PwC Net Zero Future50 - Middle East report identifies leading organisations in this space, and discusses the challenges they face in their ambition to grow and scale. Their range and diversity highlights the vibrancy of the start-up and small companies scene in the region. "