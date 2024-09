Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 18, 2024 – Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data resilience, today unveiled new AI-driven capabilities to further expand the strength and functionality of the Veritas cyber resilience portfolio. The new innovations, including AI-powered automation and user interface enhancements, provide data protection specialists and IT generalists with intelligent, easy-to-use solutions that remove the uncertainty from cyber recovery.

Johnny Karam, Managing Director & Vice President of the International Emerging Region at Veritas Technologies, said: “Strengthening the cyber resilience of organizations is at the core of our mission and we focused on making recovery simpler, smarter and faster for all our customers in UAE and across the region. By simplifying data recovery processes and automating critical classification and access processes, we empower organizations to safeguard their data and ensure business continuity in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. With our latest expanded AI assistance and intuitive management, we eliminate risk from the recovery process. This is particularly important in regions like the UAE, where clear recognition of the value and efficiency of AI driven applications for business is driving the adoption of these tools at an unprecedented rate, leading to exponential increases in the volume and value of data being created. AI applications must also be implemented to ensure cyber resilience and data security are maintained during the rapid digital transformation going on across all industries in our region, and to ensure organizations can recover from potential ransomware attacks quickly and confidently, minimizing business disruption”

New enhanced user interface and AI-driven features make cyber recovery simpler, smarter and faster through the following improvements:

Simplify navigation and operations – The Veritas Alta View management platform features an enhanced highly intuitive user interface, streamlining navigation and making operations simple for both IT specialists and multi-tasking generalists. The dashboard integrates AI-driven insights and a cyber risk score for real-time, actionable analytics. Enhanced visualization tools allow users to monitor their entire data estate, proactively manage risks and expedite cyber recovery.

– The Veritas Alta View management platform features an enhanced highly intuitive user interface, streamlining navigation and making operations simple for both IT specialists and multi-tasking generalists. The dashboard integrates AI-driven insights and a cyber risk score for real-time, actionable analytics. Enhanced visualization tools allow users to monitor their entire data estate, proactively manage risks and expedite cyber recovery. Automate asset audits and policy creation – Veritas Alta Copilot automatically scans and identifies unprotected assets, recommends and applies tailored protection, and instantly integrates with existing protection policies to ensure that all critical data is covered.

– Veritas Alta Copilot automatically scans and identifies unprotected assets, recommends and applies tailored protection, and instantly integrates with existing protection policies to ensure that all critical data is covered. Speed up threat detection and response – Enhanced security, accelerated threat detection, and more rapid ransomware response is now delivered through hash-based tracking of malware in backup data and blast radius analysis. Once malware is identified, new functionality reduces the time to scan and assess the spread across the entire estate by up to 93%.

Mitigate risks and cyberthreats with automated recovery blueprints – Proactive disaster management and cyber recovery can now be achieved using a new interactive guide that enables IT teams to easily create, automate, test, and edit workflow plans. Blueprints can be customized at a granular level across multiple domains, including complex hybrid, platform-as-a-service, and container environments - ensuring tailored and effective risk management.

Automate recovery point recommendations – Optimized recovery is now possible through proactive, in-depth analysis that provides recommended recovery points. This reduces recovery time and potential data loss by eliminating the need to manually identify the “last known good copy,” relying instead on risk engine analysis to minimize the dependence on costly malware scans.

New Veritas Copilot features announced today will be available in October. All other capabilities will be delivered through updates to Veritas NetBackup, Veritas Alta Data Protection and Veritas Alta View, available in September.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in secure multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers including 91% of the Fortune 100 rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor can match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on X at @veritastechllc.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the US and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contact

The Alto Agency on behalf of Veritas Technologies in the Middle East

Veritas@thealtoagency.com