DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, has been ranked #1 for worldwide data protection software market share by IDC in its latest IDC Semiannual Software Tracker, 2025H2. The tracker reports that Veeam captured 13.6% market share in 2025H2, increasing from 13.2% in 2025H1. IDC also reports that Veeam delivered 11.5% sequential growth in 2025H2, outpacing the market average of 8.8%.

"Market share is the verdict on how well we achieved the things customers and partners care about, namely, can we get them back to business when something goes wrong," said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. "We've been singularly obsessed with precision recovery for when ransomware hits, when a model drifts, when an agent goes rogue, when a region goes dark. Now the ground is shifting. With AI, the perimeter is gone; policy and identity now travel with the data itself. AI moves faster than the data feeding it, which may not be secure or trustworthy. Customers need a unified platform across data security, governance, and resilience. And because we already protect more of the world's data than anyone else, we're not just part of what comes next; we're defining it."

Veeam’s unified data platform for the agentic enterprise is powered by the Data Command Graph. The Data Command Graph is the only contextual engine that continuously maps relationships across structured and unstructured data, identities, access, policies, and AI systems — across both production and backup environments. It operates with unmatched breadth across domains, depth at file and data-element levels, and scales across millions of files and billions of data points with best-in-class classification accuracy.

It also enables something entirely new for our category: precision resilience. When an AI agent makes an unintended change, the platform understands exactly what changed, where it changed, and what data was involved, allowing organizations to reverse that specific action, without the need to recover entire systems.

With Veeam, customers can detect and remediate threats faster and with less effort — enabling safe, rapid AI adoption. Security becomes a business accelerator, not a constraint. Veeam moves organizations beyond simply protecting data, empowering them to activate and unlock its full potential. That is the trusted data platform for the agentic enterprise.

Veeam will expand on these themes at VeeamON 2026, Veeam’s flagship one-day event focused on data, security, and resilience in the age of AI, where practitioners and leaders will get clear guidance on securing AI-driven systems, designing resilience into modern architectures, and operating with confidence as autonomous systems scale.

VeeamON 2026

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2026, a one-day event for data, security, and resilience in the age of AI. Under the theme “Data & AI Trust Converge for the Agentic Era,” VeeamON will take place in:

New York City (May 12, 2026)

London (June 3, 2026)

Sydney (July 30, 2026)

Learn more and register at veeam.com/veeamon.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

For Veeam media inquiries, contact Veeam.PR.Global@veeam.com.