DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 leader per market share in Data Resilience, today announced its participation at the annual GITEX GLOBAL event, taking place from October 14-18, 2024 in Dubai. During the event, Veeam will emphasize its commitment to powering Data Resilience, which assures that critical business data is protected, secure, and readily recoverable across all platforms. Delivering robust backup, recovery, freedom, security, and intelligence capabilities, Veeam ensures that data is available whenever and wherever it is needed, keeping businesses up and running at all times.

Marking its 44th edition, GITEX has been the premiere gateway for tech creators, investors, and enthusiasts to collaborate in the region. This year’s event spans two mega venues – Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour. With over 40+ halls of exhibition space, GITEX will showcase tech giants and innovative startups in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Mobility, and Sustainable Tech.

Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager and Senior Vice President, EMEA at Veeam, stated “The Middle East is leading the way in terms of matching an incredible vision with the very latest technological advancements. From smart cities and AI to advanced cybersecurity measures, this region is a global hub of innovation. Of course, in this new digital world ensuring your data is resilient is critical and Veeam's solutions are designed to make sure that every organization in the region can protect and recover their data no matter what happens. That´s why GITEX is a critical event for us to learn what’s happening and continue to forge meaningful connections that drive industry progress across the region.”

Innovative Solutions on Display

Veeam will demonstrate how the Veeam Data Platform offers a robust data resilience strategy to protect, manage, and secure organizations' most valuable asset — data. The platform goes beyond backup, providing full-scale data protection, seamless recovery, and streamlined management for any IT infrastructure, including Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

“In today's digital world, data availability is paramount. Natural disasters, inadvertent updates, and the rise of ransomware make organizations vulnerable. According to the EMEA findings of the latest Veeam 2024 Ransomware Trends Report, ransomware continues to be the leading cause of IT outages and downtime, with 46% of data compromised during cyberattacks. Veeam is dedicated to enhancing data resilience with solutions for backup, recovery, and ransomware protection, meeting the highest security and regulatory standards in the industry,” commented Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, EMEA East at Veeam.

Trade attendees can explore live demos focusing on Zero Trust Data Resilience, Kubernetes and Cloud Backup, Disaster Recovery, Data Mobility, BaaS for M365 and Public Cloud. The portfolio presented includes:

Veeam Data Platform v12.2: The latest release broadens support for new platforms while advancing end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8: Protecting over 21 million users worldwide, this solution offers comprehensive and flexible immutability for Microsoft 365 data.

Veeam Data Cloud: Veeam Data Cloud provides backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure, with powerful data protection and security technology in a seamless user experience.

Coveware by Veeam: Veeam’s acquisition of Coveware, a leading provider in cyber-extortion incident response, enhances ransomware recovery and first responder capabilities with new proactive threat analysis tools for Veeam Data Platform Premium customers.

Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes V7.0: Expands support for VM and cloud-native environments, with enhanced security capabilities for ransomware protection.

“The Middle East is undergoing an extraordinary technological revolution, integrating modern technologies at a fast pace. Veeam is providing the essential strengths that ensure organizational stability and growth. We are excited to show at GITEX how our solutions enable businesses to protect and leverage their applications while driving success and securing a competitive edge,” confirmed Mohamad Rizk, Senior Regional Director, Middle East & CIS at Veeam.

Channel Partnerships

Veeam continues to strengthen ties with its local ProPartner Network. Kinda Baydoun, Director Channels EMEA East at Veeam, highlighted, “Our partners are vital in their role as advisors, helping customers with their digital transformation journeys. Veeam is committed to providing the best enablement programs to support and reward them.”

Veeam will have a dedicated booth at Hall 7, stand B-20, joined by partner and alliance sponsors Alpha Data, NATCOM, AWS, ExaGrid, Object First, and Red Hat. Tim Pfaelzer, Amaury Dutilleul-Francoeur, VP EMEA Partner Network, and the local Veeam leadership team will be present to meet with customers and partners.

