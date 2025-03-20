Kaspersky has been acknowledged by VDC Research as a company that has managed to establish a significant position in the burgeoning Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity market. This recognition underscores Kaspersky's commitment to providing robust security solutions tailored for industrial environments.

VDC Research is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in providing insights and analysis across various technology segments. The firm helps businesses and industry stakeholders make informed decisions by delivering high-quality data, market forecasts and strategic assessments of emerging technologies and trends. Through its in-depth reports, VDC Research enables clients to understand market dynamics, identify growth opportunities and develop effective strategies in an increasingly competitive landscape.

According to its latest report ‘The Global Market for OT Cybersecurity Software & Services’, Kaspersky has successfully leveraged its extensive experience and robust reputation to establish a significant presence in the OT cybersecurity market. Analysts stated that the company has achieved success in key regions including China, Russia and various parts of Europe and Asia, allowing it to carve out a considerable niche despite the limitations imposed on its North American operations. The report highlights Kaspersky's comprehensive portfolio for the corporate segment and specialized OT solutions as vital competitive advantages that position the company favorably in scenarios where cybersecurity leaders seek a unified approach across their organizational landscape.

“We are proud to be recognized by VDC Research for our strong position in the OT cybersecurity market. Our focus on developing innovative solutions that address current market demands remains steadfast, and our efforts to enhance transparency reassure our clients about the integrity of our operations," stated Andrey Strelkov, Head of Industrial Cybersecurity Product line at Kaspersky.

For OT customers, Kaspersky offers a distinctive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates dedicated OT-grade technologies, expert knowledge and invaluable expertise. Kaspersky Industrial Cybersecurity (KICS), a native XDR platform for critical infrastructure, serves as the foundational core for this OT ecosystem and includes two solutions: KICS for Networks, which focuses on network traffic analysis, detection and responsive actions, and KICS for Nodes, which provides endpoint protection, as well as detection and response capabilities. These comprehensive solutions integrate traditional IT security measures with purpose-built industrial security technologies.

VDC Research has also emphasized Kaspersky’s efforts and achievements in transparency, an ongoing initiative that aims at building trust in company’s products, internal processes and business operations. In particular, agency analysts highlighted the opening of a new Transparency Center in Istanbul, Turkiye in 2024, which joined a global network of Transparency Centers for customers, partners and regulators to review Kaspersky's source code and secure development lifecycle processes.

About VDC Research

Founded in 1971, VDC Research provides in-depth insights to technology vendors, end users and investors across the globe. As a market research and consulting firm, VDC's coverage of AutoID, enterprise mobility, industrial automation and loT and embedded technologies is among the most advanced in the industry, helping its clients make critical decisions with confidence. Offering syndicated reports and custom consultation, its methodologies consistently provide accurate forecasts and unmatched thought leadership for deeply technical markets. Located in Southborough, Massachusetts, VDC prides itself on its close personal relationships with clients, delivering an attention to detail and a unique perspective that is second to none.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.