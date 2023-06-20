Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School, has announced that Vatel Bahrain participated in the evaluation panel for student performance in Vatel Nîmes, France. The Grand Oral, a final and summative assessment, takes place in June each year, and successful students are awarded a bachelor’s degree in international Hotel Management.

Ms. Eman Haider, the Head of Studies at Vatel Bahrain, represented the institution, explaining that an invitation was extended to Vatel Bahrain to join the evaluation panel, providing an opportunity for the team to learn about evaluation aspects, measurement indicators, student performance, and the administrative aspects of the process. Attendance at the Grand Oral serves as an introductory and training visit.

Ms. Haider also noted that Vatel Bahrain is expected to host the panel in the coming years. The panel will comprise a representative of the hospitality and tourism sector, a representative of Vatel France, and a representative of Vatel Bahrain. One of the objectives of the visit is to develop policies and procedures that are aligned with international qualifications needs.

Ms. Haider praised the fruitful and constructive cooperation and exchange of information and experiences between Vatel campuses worldwide, particularly the branches in France.

Vatel Bahrain's participation in the evaluation panel provides an opportunity for the institution to learn about evaluation processes and measurement indicators, and to further develop current policies and procedures that are aligned with international qualifications needs.