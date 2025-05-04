Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain participated in the annual University Fair organised by Nasser Centre for Science & Technology University Expo 2025, alongside a distinguished group of higher education institutions from across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event aims to familiarise high school students with a diverse range of academic disciplines and broaden their understanding of future career opportunities. It serves as a platform to connect students with leading higher education institutions, guiding them towards informed academic and professional choices.

Throughout the event, Vatel Bahrain team showcased the bachelor's programme in International Hotel Management, emphasising its unique academic approach. The programme integrates rigorous theoretical instruction with a strong focus on practical application, offering students valuable internship opportunities at leading international hotels both locally in Bahrain and abroad, including France and other international destinations.

Furthermore, Vatel Bahrain introduced visitors to its innovative educational framework in tourism, hospitality, and hotel management, while reaffirming its strategic commitment to preparing highly skilled professionals equipped to navigate the dynamic demands of the global labour market.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated that the expo served as an exceptional platform for engaging directly with students and their families, and provided an invaluable opportunity to answer their inquiries, guide students in choosing programmes befitting to their capabilities and interests, and raise awareness about the dynamic and promising career prospects available in the hospitality industry, which Vatel Bahrain facilitates through an integrated system of academic and practical training.

Sheikh Khaled further added, "Vatel Bahrain's stand garnered substantial interest from students aspiring to pursue careers in tourism, hospitality, and hotel management. This strong engagement reflects the college’s ongoing efforts to attract motivated and talented individuals, thereby contributing to the consolidation of Bahrain’s reputation as a leading regional hub for hospitality education. Such initiatives are instrumental in cultivating a new generation of skilled professionals, fully equipped to respond to the complexities and evolving demands of the global labour market."

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for three consecutive years.