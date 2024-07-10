The General Director of Vatel Bahrain, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, announced the continuation of registration for the academic year 2024-2025, noting that the programme offered is a European bachelor’s degree in International Hotel Management, from France.

Shaikh Khaled Al Khalifa added that the programme is unique due to the large percentage of practical practice. The students alternate between academic learning and practical applications every week during the first semester, while the second semester unfolds with practical training in international 4-star and 5-star hotels, either within the Kingdom of Bahrain or abroad. This makes it easier for graduates to secure jobs faster due to the acquisition of nearly two years of experience while building a reputation in the industry. The students will also acquire an additional language that is considered essential within the programme, the French language; which enables students to find job and internship opportunities locally, regionally, and globally.

Shaikh Khaled stated that the bachelor’s programme in International Hotel Management is a qualification placed on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and aligned to the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). Additionally, Vatel maintains its position as number 1 in France for the third year in a row according to the QS World University Rankings in ‘Hospitality and Leisure Management 2024’ by subject, while, for this year, it occupies the 13th place worldwide out of 160 universities.

He emphasised that Vatel Bahrain recently celebrated the graduation of two batches of students, 100% of whom received job offers before their graduation, which makes this specialisation highly demanded in the labour market due to the growth of the promising tourism sector.

As for the registration process, Shaikh Khaled pointedthat prospective students can apply by filling out the registration form through Vatel’s website: https://www.vatel.bh/hotel-management-school

He also noted that Vatel Bahrain is delighted to welcome guests to its campus located in Al Jasra, Sunday to Thursday, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, or reach the college through the following contact numbers, (17616082 - 3661115) or via e-mail (admissions@vatel.bh).