Dubai, UAE, – VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, today announced VAST SyncEngine, a powerful new capability of the VAST AI OS that acts as a universal data router, unifying a high-performance onboarding solution with a global catalog to accelerate the flow of data into AI pipelines. Offered at no additional cost to VAST customers, SyncEngine eliminates the friction of discovering and mobilizing distributed unstructured datasets and enterprise SaaS platforms, so organizations can simplify their infrastructure and move faster from raw data to real-world AI outcomes.

As organizations begin to deploy AI at scale, infrastructure bottlenecks are shifting. The biggest constraint today isn’t just model complexity or GPU supply, but the data itself – scattered across outdated file and object systems, siloed inside enterprise SaaS applications, and invisible to AI pipelines. This data fragmentation creates the “last mile” problem, where valuable information remains out of reach, and teams are forced to stitch together costly third-party tools just to find, prepare, and move data. SyncEngine eliminates this complexity by collapsing cataloging, migration, and transformation into a single, no-cost capability of the VAST AI OS. The result is faster time-to-insight, lower TCO, and dramatically simplified AI adoption.

SyncEngine is a foundational part of the data platform services within the VAST AI OS. By making distributed data searchable, actionable, and AI-ready, SyncEngine accelerates AI velocity without requiring 3rd party migration tools or complex manual scripting. As such, SyncEngine offers:

With SyncEngine, VAST customers can:

See Everything: Build a real-time, searchable catalog across traditional file and object systems, as well as enterprise apps such as Confluence, Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive, and Salesforce. SyncEngine creates a multi-namespace global catalog with deep metadata indexing, enabling full searchability across billions of unstructured files and objects, making data instantly discoverable and ready for action.

“The future of AI belongs to those who can harness all of their data, not just what’s conveniently available,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder of VAST Data. “Data sprawl is the silent killer of enterprise AI strategies, and SyncEngine ends that problematic era. Legacy IT created silos, and we’re tearing them down. Whether your data is buried in on-prem systems or hidden in SaaS apps, SyncEngine makes it all accessible, visible, and valuable. We’re giving customers a direct path from where their data lives today to where AI transformation begins, inside the VAST AI Operating System.”

SyncEngine enables organizations to unify their data estate across legacy systems and modern business applications, delivering AI-ready data with exceptional speed and scale. With the ability to index trillions of files and manage multi-petabyte to exabyte datasets, SyncEngine allows enterprises to search, synchronize, and prepare data wherever it resides, without costly replatforming or infrastructure changes.

Now available to all VAST customers, SyncEngine makes it simple to bring the full breadth of enterprise data into AI pipelines and agentic workflows, accelerating intelligent outcomes across the business. Learn more at www.vastdata.com/platform/syncengine.

