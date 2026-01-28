Cairo: Valu, Egypt’s leading financial technology powerhouse, has announced its sponsorship of Talia Eslam Ahmed, one of the country’s most promising young squash talents and the current number one-ranked player in Egypt under 11. The partnership highlights Valu’s commitment to supporting the next generation of athletes and investing in the future of Egyptian sports.

At 10 years old, Talia has already established herself as a dominant force in youth squash. She is the champion of the Egyptian Junior Open (Under 11), Egypt Cup, and the Giza & Cairo Championships (Under 11). She has represented Egypt in prestigious international tournaments, including the British Junior Open. She has also achieved multiple local titles since the age of nine under the Egyptian Squash Federation. As a first-team player at Wadi Degla Club, Talia’s success reflects not only her natural talent but also her strong competitive mindset and dedication to excellence.

Salma Abdelhamid, Chief Marketing Officer of Valu, commented: “Supporting young Egyptian talent like Talia is a cornerstone of our broader mission to invest in the future and empower the next generation. Valu has a proven track record of empowering Egyptian athletes and supporting youth initiatives. This partnership deepens our commitment to a long-term vision: to unlock the potential of young talent in sports and to build a durable ecosystem that sustains their growth, resilience, and success on the world stage. Talia’s achievements are a testament to Egypt’s global leadership in squash, and we are proud to provide the support that will help her reach even greater heights on the international stage.”

Through this partnership, Valu demonstrates its commitment to excellence beyond financial services. By backing a rising athlete like Talia, Valu underscores the emergence of a new generation capable of competing globally, proving how national brands can drive long-term impact, encourage ambition, and foster national pride. This follows Valu's strong track record of partnering with and supporting emerging Egyptian talent, including previous collaborations with table tennis champion Hana Goda and weightlifting champion Mahmoud Hosny.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

