The collaboration is set to empower expo goers through exclusive offerings that will facilitate their shopping experience

Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today that it has extended its long-term partnership with Le Marche, a leading furniture expo in Egypt, for three additional years and initiated a new partnership with Electrotech, a new electronics exhibition, to offer customers a unique shopping experience. The event will take place from the 19th to the 22nd of October 2023, at Egypt International Exhibitions Center in the Fifth Settlement, showcasing an array of high-quality home furniture, decor items, and home appliances and electrical and solar energy-powered items for indoor and outdoor use provided through Electrotech.

As part of the collaboration, Valu will present an exclusive offering of 18-month installment plans with zero interest and zero down payment for customers who choose to use Valu for their furniture and electronics purchases during the exhibition period. This attractive financing option will empower customers to furnish their homes with quality products without the burden of immediate payments. Additionally, Valu clients will enjoy complimentary entry to both exhibitions, ensuring they have the best access to the latest furniture and interior design trends.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to once again join forces with Le Marche to provide our customers with an exceptional opportunity to enhance their homes and living spaces. By combining Valu's cutting-edge financial solutions, Le Marche's exceptional range of furniture and interior design products, and Electrotech’s wide array of home appliances and electronics, this collaboration aims to create an unparalleled shopping experience for customers during the expo. By offering flexible payment plans and free entry to both exhibitions for Valu clients, we will not only enhance our client base but also boost participation during this exciting event. We have always strived to introduce solutions and forge partnerships that boost accessibility and affordability, and this collaboration is a testament to our dedication to making life more convenient for our customers.”

Ahmed Tarek, Co-CEO and Partner of Tarek Nour Group, commented, “We are thrilled to team up again with Valu for this exciting venture. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to further broaden our customer base and alleviate the financial burden on them, making high-quality furniture, decor, appliances, lighting, and home accessories more accessible to a larger audience. Valu's flexible payment solutions will undoubtedly add immense value to our customers' shopping experience, enabling them to create their dream living spaces without financial constraints. Together, we aim to make Le Marche and Electrotech the ultimate destinations for those seeking not only exquisite furniture and electronics, but also convenient and affordable ways to furnish their homes.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part and parcel of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country.

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 5,500 points of sale and over 1,500 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and savings solutions through the AZ Valu fund, Sha2labaz, Ulter and Akeed, respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions with a hassle-free HR payroll service and more. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About Le Marche

Launched in 1987, Le Marché is the first and largest fully integrated furniture, material and home accessories exhibition in the Middle East and Africa region. It’s an exciting and vibrant design festival that connects the industry’s best designers, furnishing suppliers and producers with thousands of visitors and professionals.

Le Marché now welcomes 85,000+ visitors during each round across an exhibition area of 32,000 square meters. Over a period of 4 days, Le Marché brings 300+ international and local brands together, all competing to showcase their state-of-the-art home concepts and products. The exhibition combines the full supply and demand of manufacturers, traders, businessmen and consumers under one roof, connecting local furniture manufacturers with the international trade community and a new audience.