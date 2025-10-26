Cairo: Valu, the leading financial technology company in Egypt, announced today the renewal of its collaboration with Amazon.eg. This enhanced agreement will expand Valu’s diverse and seamless financing programs, elevating the shopping experience for customers across Egypt. Under this renewed commercial agreement, both Amazon and Valu customers will enjoy exclusive perks, added benefits, and greater flexibility in payment plans. This commitment reflects a shared focus on innovation, delivering increased convenience, value, and a fully integrated shopping experience.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented: “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Amazon Egypt and to offer a progressive, reliable payment experience for shoppers. Valu assists customers in managing their cash flow by allowing them to defer payments on both essential and discretionary purchases, which helps with budgeting more predictably. Through this renewed collaboration, Valu and Amazon aim to provide access, convenient service, and tangible value for their customers.” Hassouna added: “By merging Valu's reliable value proposition with Amazon's extensive shopping experience, the collaboration empowers customers through effortless access, personalized savings, and a more streamlined process from registration to checkout.”

Omar Elsahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt, adds: “With the White Friday sale event approaching, our focus remains on providing customers with more ways to save while enjoying a convenient and trusted shopping experience. Through our work over the years with Valu, we are offering greater flexibility and choice in how customers pay – enabling access to hundreds of thousands of deals and quality products at great value during White Friday. This reflects our ongoing commitment to make shopping on Amazon.eg more convenient, accessible, and customer-centric every day.”

This announcement highlights the ongoing expansion of the long-standing collaboration between Amazon Egypt and Valu, reflecting a shared commitment to innovative, inclusive, and customer-focused solutions. In Egypt's rapidly evolving digital economy, this collaboration emphasizes a strategic focus on providing greater financial flexibility and easier access to a broader variety of products for a larger number of consumers.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

